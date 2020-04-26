Staley's retirement decision in the form of the San Francisco 49ers draft strategy – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Upon entering the NFL Draft there were two obvious needs for the San Francisco 49ers with the departure of veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to free agency and the exchange of star defensive lineman Deforest Buckner for the Indianapolis Colts. .

But there was another equally shocking drama that unfolded behind the scenes.

Offensive line stalwart Joe Staley was dealing with all the physical impacts that come with a long career in the NFL. Would you decide it was time to walk away or would you try to hold on for one more season?

On Saturday, Staley announced that he was calling it a race.

"He had spoken to Joe's agent and management, Ryan Tollner," 49ers general manager John Lynch said when asked when he knew Staley would not return. "I spoke to him when Joe was still in the middle of making a decision. They had indicated that Joe was really struggling. Where they encouraged us was that we felt that time was on their side without a low season program, the opportunity to get away more than one season and that the body heals. After talking, and I don't know if it was the impulse, Joe will have to tell you. What I said to Ryan Tollner is, "Listen, at some point Joe needs to talk to us on the phone and tell us where he is," and Joe did that. "

Lynch then went to work and struck a major deal, making a trade with the Washington Redskins to acquire veteran Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams for a pair of final-round picks.

San Francisco also changed places in the first round with Tampa Bay, picking up another late-round draft pick in the deal.

"We appreciate that before the draft he let us know so we could act on Trent Williams, but we did at 13 when we finally chose at 14, we knew Joe's decision at the time," Lynch said.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed Lynch's sentiment.

"A couple of days before the draft, when you talk about it, knowing the rigs that might have been available at age 13, having someone available like Trent, we wanted to make sure Joe," Shanahan said. "We thought he was coming back and we were hopeful, but we knew it was too early with the decision."

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"When I called him a couple of days before the draft and just asked him if he had any idea where he was and Joe was pretty sure where he was and it showed that he wanted to retire. It was really nice of Joe to be so honest with us before the draft, because that allowed John and me to really think about it and see if any of those junk would be available. ”

The 49ers didn't let Staley's plan drag any doubt on their pre-draft plans that were already in place.

"We had a plan for a while for this," the 49ers head coach said. "He does his best not to panic and adjust that plan, but when he loses a guy like Joe, there is great panic there. We couldn't guarantee that everything would go well with Washington, but John was as persistent as he could and we took that risk. "

San Francisco was able to take on South Carolina's star defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with a first-round pick to replace Buckner and then took Brandon Aiyuk of the State of Arizona with the 25th pick to replace Sanders.

As other insurance, the 49ers also traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick and selected West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz.

"We were able to add those other guys," Shanahan said. "We didn't have to go in a direction we didn't plan to." We went in a direction that we planned from the beginning and when it was said and done, the deal worked. John did it and I think it was a good bet that worked well. "

As for Staley, he remained a team player until the end.

"Although I am sad and disappointed, my time has come to get away, I leave with my head held high, knowing that I gave everything for the game," he published on social networks. “I realized the dreams that I had as a child. Now, I will focus my attention on my daughters cultivating and achieving their own dreams. ”