Sparkling dolphins light up ocean waters as they swim in Newport Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Impressive images of sparkling dolphins gliding through the water off Newport Beach shoreline were captured Wednesday night.

The video, taken aboard a whale-watching boat, showed dolphins as bioluminescent streaks of blue as they whistled and glided through the waters.

The video was shot by photographer Patrick Coyne and posted on social media by Newport Coastal Adventure.

Experts attribute the phenomenon to the thick red tides that remain on the coast. It is unclear how long those conditions will last.