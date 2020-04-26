Southcliff Church Partners with Nonprofits to Offer Free Self-Service Pantry – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For many families across North Texas, having the means to put food on the table is a concern given the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands live from one salary to another and depend on food pantries, but with the increasing effects of COVID-19, the demand for these resources has grown.

Southcliff Church and the Tarrant Area Food Bank want to help.

On Tuesday, April 28, starting at 5 p.m., they will host a free food pantry. – 7 p.m. (or while supplies last).

The volunteers will take the food to the cars, so the social distance is maintained.

Southcliff Church is located at 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 76109.