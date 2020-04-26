Home Local News Southcliff Church Partners with Nonprofits to Offer Free Self-Service Pantry – Up...

Southcliff Church Partners with Nonprofits to Offer Free Self-Service Pantry – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Southcliff Church Partners with Nonprofits to Offer Free Self-Service Pantry - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For many families across North Texas, having the means to put food on the table is a concern given the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands live from one salary to another and depend on food pantries, but with the increasing effects of COVID-19, the demand for these resources has grown.

Southcliff Church and the Tarrant Area Food Bank want to help.

On Tuesday, April 28, starting at 5 p.m., they will host a free food pantry. – 7 p.m. (or while supplies last).

The volunteers will take the food to the cars, so the social distance is maintained.

Southcliff Church is located at 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 76109.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©