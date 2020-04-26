Some use FaceTune on the breasts

Watermelon seller with his merchandise in Bucharest, July 2003. Image: Getty

As self-isolation continues and single people become increasingly accustomed to the fact that, among other things, the last time they fucked could be for a minute, the New York Times it's right on top of that, Rose!

in a extensive rehearsal For the magazine, novelist Diana Spechler considers the historical and cultural implications of sending nudes at the time of the coronavirus. The nature of sex right now is limited to masturbation or, in the words of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, loving the person you are with. If you're tired of the former and don't have anyone in your home who is viable to fuck, then, Spechler argues, "naked selfies are no longer foreplay, but rather whet a lover's appetite, but all food.. "

Since we are no longer allowed to seduce through the act of playing, Spechler argues, an artistically illuminated and well-composed nude is how we are forced to connect now, which is a fair point. If you can't be physically with the person you love, you could also send them a photo of your naked body, because, why not, man. But framing the nude as an artistic imperative to "witness," as Spechler does, is accurate, but also a bit far-fetched. The examples provided in the essay point to the rich history of nudes in art, as well as recognizing that at some point in the long history of nudes, women were finally able to shake the sticky cloak from the male gaze and make nudes for themselves. themselves. While there is no point in arguing whether something is really or not removed from the male gaze (it's not!), what really caught my eye was the suggestion near the end of the essay that implied that some people here are FaceTuning nudes that don't include their real faces.

She writes:

In these disoriented times, we are psychologically naked, but our nudes are aspirational: we are breasts supported by pillows and Facetuned. We have no head, proof that we are not thinking too much or panicking. We are free, cast in a single ray of sunshine, not trapped inside with a vitamin D deficiency. We take a risk at a time when we are not allowed to take risks, exposing our bodies without a guaranteed reaction. We press send and hold our breath, asking silently until we get the answer, I'm sure? I'm sure? I'm sure?

As I understand what Spechler is looking for, here, I'm mainly surprised by FaceTuning's notion of a photo that doesn't actually have a face, specifically tits! I really don't know what anyone else's boobs look like these days, but I can't imagine that there's something so nasty in a quarantined breast that requires the softening powers of technology. Adjusting the real face if it appears nude is fine, but the urge to put the dots to face urges me to assure anyone who can hear that taking a nude photo of yourself and sending it to someone, or no one at all, just isn't so deep.

Sure, there's a well-executed nude art, but really, the best kind of nude photos are random, a little awkward, and therefore more authentic. Nude photos of someone you are trying to fuck, fuck or would like to fuck after all this is done need not be art, not because those photos are pornography, but because that is not their purpose. A nude can be dirty or tasteful, but the first is preferred. If you've finally figured out a way to photograph your cooch in a way that flatters all of its angles, who cares if there's a bunch of dirty laundry visible or if the bed isn't made? It is irrelevant to the matter at hand, which is the nude itself, and the drive that caused the nude to come true in the first place. When this shit is over, touching someone else's body, face, arm, or hand will probably feel like the best kind of drug. Consider incorporating some of that spirit into the nudes you send, keeping in mind that it's really not a big problem, and that the person who receives three photos of your naked body, plus an extra photo of your butt, will be grateful for the present.

There's a time and a place for the artistic, fartsy, light-dappled nudes of his headless torso, a titty or two, and an artistically draped sheet, but during a global pandemic, it's more than okay if they're not cute and even, frankly a little nasty.