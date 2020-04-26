Some Southern California beaches packed when reopening plans begin – Up News Info

California's beaches were busy in Orange County on Saturday, but the beaches in the Los Angeles area remained relatively free of people.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday, perhaps encouraging many who visited southern California's beaches on Saturday in 90-degree weather to stay home.

On Saturday, despite a state order to stay home, people were swimming and sunbathing on previously closed Southern California beaches. Some counties in the state eased the restrictions while warning people to keep social distance.

An estimated 40,000 people arrived in Newport Beach on Friday and similar crowds were expected on Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

In Huntington Beach, reports indicated that hundreds of people were near water, some did not practice social distancing protocols. In Ventura County, those beaches also

Elsewhere, the move toward gradual reopening gained momentum.

In New Jersey, one of the places most affected by the coronavirus, a reopening plan is expected to be submitted to Governor Phil Murphy on Monday. But the governor said several counties in the state have skyrocketed, raising questions about whether any plans will be implemented quickly.