Some Southern California beaches packed when reopening plans begin – Up News Info

California's beaches were busy in Orange County on Saturday, but the beaches in the Los Angeles area remained relatively free of people.
Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday, perhaps encouraging many who visited southern California's beaches on Saturday in 90-degree weather to stay home.
On Saturday, despite a state order to stay home, people were swimming and sunbathing on previously closed Southern California beaches. Some counties in the state eased the restrictions while warning people to keep social distance.
An estimated 40,000 people arrived in Newport Beach on Friday and similar crowds were expected on Saturday, The Associated Press reported.
In Huntington Beach, reports indicated that hundreds of people were near water, some did not practice social distancing protocols. In Ventura County, those beaches also
Elsewhere, the move toward gradual reopening gained momentum.
In New Jersey, one of the places most affected by the coronavirus, a reopening plan is expected to be submitted to Governor Phil Murphy on Monday. But the governor said several counties in the state have skyrocketed, raising questions about whether any plans will be implemented quickly.
On Friday, Oklahoma began opening state parks, nail and beauty salons, and other personal care businesses. Hospitals are also resuming elective surgeries.
In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee will allow "the vast majority of businesses" to be reopened when the stay-at-home order expires April 30. State parks and restaurants were opened on Friday for dinner with reduced capacities. However, the big cities of Nashville and Memphis were following their own prescriptions on reopening, and may go slower than elsewhere in the state. "
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said his order to stay home expires Sunday. After that, a more suggestive "safer at home" order will take effect on Monday.
Texas saw several stores open, albeit at reduced capacity, and those who ventured had yet to wear face masks. The state home stay order is in effect until April 30, but the state permit is now open.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the state will enter a "home security" program after the home stay expires today. The new state will see small businesses and beauty salons reopen Monday, albeit under strict guidelines.
Alaska allowed restaurants and other retail businesses to reopen on Friday.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock has implemented a gradual reopening starting today, with churches using social distancing measures, restaurants with reduced capacity and schools reopening on May 7.
France, Italy and Spain are preparing to loosen coronavirus restrictions. All three countries have the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world after the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
