SNL Sketch in Michigan has advice from Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Labatts Blue – Up News Info

Although the sketch was not issued Saturday night live Last night, an online video post criticizing Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is receiving serious viral traction.

In the sketch, Whitmer (played by Cecily Strong) offers some safety tips for people protesting his orders to stay home, which some residents of the state feel are too strict. This video version of Whitmer regrets that he doesn't get a cool nickname, but offers some safety tips as he takes vigorous gulps of a Labatt’s Blue beer.

Regarding complaints by his state protester to end the lockdown, "Whitmer" notes: "We are never out of the woods. We are in Michigan."

As of Sunday morning, SNL's sketch is the second most viewed from last night's show, behind only Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, and it's close to 900k views.

Check out the clip above.