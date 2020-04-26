Sleeping fantasy football rookies, Draft 2020 NFL busts

The 2020 NFL Draft has brought many exciting new offensive skill prospects for fantasy football this season. But don't be fooled by how high a quarterback, running back, wide receiver or tight end was selected in April. Although talent is the # 1 factor in production projection, for the last class of rookies, starting opportunity and location are vital in fantasy.

Quarterbacks don't offer much value as rookies unless they're starting and showing some double-threat ability. Runners need a fair amount of touches on good fast attacks, while widths and tight ends must be on teams where they can take advantage of unoccupied targets in dependable passing games.

With all of that in mind, and without caring about the actual status of the draft round, here is a very early look at potential rookie sleepers and busts:

Fantasy football rookie sleepers and busts 2020

Sleeper: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Burrow is guaranteed initial work on a high-potential Zac Taylor offense that should be improved at left tackle (Jonah Williams) and has good ability position strength (Joe Mixon, AJ Green, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins) . Even without running to help his stats, Burrow can put up with pretty good passes after a historic season at LSU to emerge as an intriguing QB2 with constant streaming appeal. He is just that good.

Busts: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins and Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Tagovailoa has to worry about his health and about beating former Bills jumper Ryan Fitzpatrick. Herbert needs to worry about his inconsistency and about defeating former Bills jumper Tyrod Taylor. Miami has some promise of reception, but not enough. Los Angeles has more established support, but limited pass protection. Neither Tagovailoa nor Herbert feel they will have much of a fantasy rookie value, unless the spot starts late.

Sleeper: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Bosses

Damien Williams, it was fun while it lasted. Andy Reid used a first round in his new Brian Westbrook, a perfect fit for the Chiefs' dynamic passing game with Patrick Mahomes. Edwards-Helaire is also underrated as a power broker and can rack up chances as a red zone finisher. It has a RB1 roof, especially in the PPR leagues.

Sleeper: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

The Ravens wear their 2019 backfield of Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill; but Ingram showed signs of wear and tear and both Edwards (speed) and Hill (power) have limitations in their games. Dobbins has no problem with his fresh legs, his popping and receiving skills, and he comes from a dominant college offense to join the best running game in the NFL. Dobbins is too good to deny him key touches with Lamar Jackson.

Bust: From & # 39; Andre Swift, RB, Lions

Swift was the best runner of the 2020 class. Unfortunately, he faced a hasty and questionable offense in which second-round teammate Kerryon Johnson still resides. The Lions are better built to pass Matthew Stafford than run, and Swift could also miss third-touch touches to Johnson.

Sleeper: Cam Akers, RB, Rams

The Rams backfield said goodbye to Todd Gurley, leaving many touches vacant. Akers is a talented man who didn't get much help from his college offensive. With only Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson to beat, Akers can immediately forge a lead role, putting him in the RB1 conversation in that offense.

Bust: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

Like Swift, Taylor didn't get the best landing spot. Presumably he gets the most power touches from the start on Marlon Mack, but he may still need to share a bit there. And with Nyheim Hines, the Colts don't need to force Taylor to take third-chance duties, despite her good potential. Taylor can be productive in this heavy-duty offense; he feels he will disappoint against Edwards-Helaire and Dobbins in their roles.

Sleeper: Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn, RB, Buccaneers

The Bucs missed a lot of touches with Peyton Barber, and they don't completely trust Ronald Jones II. Vaughn is a powerful puncher who should master work in the red zone and who also has the untapped potential to quickly emerge as a catcher for Tom Brady. He also doesn't have much on his way to get carries and key catches to become RB1. This offense should be much more productive overall, and Vaughn can be a great new beneficiary.

Bust: AJ Dillon, RB, Packers

Dillon was a rare draft pick, given the Packers' ERA running with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams last season. He might be an option for Jones not to be re-signed for 2021 in the future, but there's nothing to see here now.

Sleeper: Zack Moss, RB, Bills

The Bills have plenty of vacant touches without Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy, and Moss' powerful rushed style, with flashes of explosive bang, are ideal additions to Devin Singletary. Singletary will surely have the best PPR value, but Moss can cut his work enough to be an intriguing RB2 flex / low-end.

Bust: Anthony McFarland, RB, Steelers

The Steelers failed to get Dobbins, Swift, or Taylor to replace James Conner. So they settled for a change of pace behind Conner, Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell Jr. There is also nothing to see here.

Sleeper: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

The Cowboys have plenty of vacant targets with Randall Cobb and Jason Witten missing. Amari Cooper (WR1) and Michael Gaullup (WR2) are established fantasy stars, but there is room for Lamb to get into the high-end WR3 conversation at worst with his immense talent. You will always face unique coverage and route versatility to put Gallup's leaping numbers in the hierarchical fantasy order.

Bust: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

The Broncos went wild as a wide receiver with Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the draft, despite having Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamitlon and Noah Fant. Then there is Melvin Gordon on the field to catch some passes as well. Jeudy may be special, but Drew Lock is hard to trust and there are too many receivers to suddenly feed them.

Sleeper: Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles

The Eagles were putting together wide receivers with all their injuries last season, so Reagor can take on a leading role in which aging Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson cannot be trusted to stay healthy. Nelson Agholor also left a long time ago. TCU's first round could end in a quick No. 1 for Carson Wentz, giving him some WR1 potential.

Bust: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders

Ruggs is a great play waiting to happen, and is the essential replacement for what it would have been with Antonio Brown. But he'll have to fight Darren Waller, Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs, Jason Witten, and Jalen Richard for Derek Carr's goals, which is more about short-to-intermediate efficiency. His backup, Marcus Mariota, is even more tentative with the deep ball.

Sleeper: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Heavy Vikings didn't lose as many targets passing with Stefon Diggs as you think. But Jefferson is Diggs' immediate direct replacement as Adam Thilelen's No. 2, and is capable of making the same kinds of big plays with similar volume. Jefferson also doesn't have to worry much about a third pop-up outout. Consider Diggs a strong WR2 last season and apply it to Jefferson.

Bust: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Aiyuk is a great dynamic playmake with tremendous run-catch home run skills built for the 49ers' offense under Kyle Shanahan. But they didn't lose as many goals as you think with Emmanuel Sanders. Deebo Samuel should rise to a strong WR2 status and George Kittle will remain a TE1 stud. They also need to feed their backs in aerial play. At best Aiyuk may be a back-end WR3, but it is likely to be overdrawn in fantasy.

Sleeper: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

The Colts are slim at wide receiver behind T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal, and also lost Eric Ebron as their "moving,quot; tight end. They have the seven most unoccupied targets, and Pittman was the only significant move made to pick them up. Pittman can be very busy as a great keeper, either outside or in the slot, with a nice backhand touchdown. WR3 could end up being his flat, given Hilton's age and durability issues and Pascal's limitations.

Bust: Denzel Mims, WR, Jets

The Jets also have some important vacant goals, but they signed Breshad Perriman as an outside starter in free agency to replace Robby Anderson; Keep in mind that Jamison Crowder, Le & # 39; Veon Bell and their tight ends will continue to get a lot of glances from Sam Darnold in the Adam Gase offense. Perriman proved to be more complete with the Bucs last season, while Mims will be sporadic with his big plays and s. It won't be this year's DK Metcalf.

Bust: Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

The Bears really want to make two tight end sets work for Matt Nagy in the passing game after his plans with Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen did not happen due to injury. They actually invested more than expected in Jimmy Graham and also added former Chiefs and Browns boss Demetrius Harris. They also have few vacant targets behind Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and their backs. Closed ends are better fantasy targets in Year 2 versus rookies, anyway.