Skylar Astin is living her dreams in Zoey's extraordinary playlist

Skylar Astin may be an accomplished Broadway, TV, and movie performer who has performed some of the best songs with some of the most talented people, but there are musical moments that still make you dizzy.
Like, for example, that time in last week's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist when he became the titular Boy in a duet / battle of "The Boy Is Mine,quot;, played by Lauren Graham and Renee Elise Goldsberry.
"He talks about a sandwich he was delighted to be in," he told E! News that we asked about that moment. "Oh my gosh. Goddesses women, talent, comedy, drama, music. Those girls could do something individually and together? One of my favorite days. I had the best job by far. The hardest part was probably not smiling."
The trick of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is that only Zoey (Jane Levy) can hear the musical numbers, so like Max, Astin just had to pretend he was listening to a "mundane,quot; conversation about him.
"In the meantime, in my opinion, I am getting the full treatment of Brandy and Monica from theater, television and film royalty," he said. "Every shot was perfect. There were a couple of settings where I wasn't on camera, and I was filming the monitor as a fan."
Moments like this appear frequently on this show, and they are all answers to the question, Astin says, of how this show is different from all the others.
This week Astin can live another dream from the late 90s / early 2000s, singing NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye,quot; in a changing bar sequence.
"I am living many of my dreams," he says. "I can sing,quot; Bye Bye Bye "on the 20th anniversary of that song's release! I don't know if it's the day, but I know it's the year, and those are my idols!
("Bye Bye Bye,quot; was released in January 2000, close enough).
Astin is very interested in boy bands, and he even wrote and sold a show that didn't end up being picked up by a former bander, with original songs also written by Astin. It could be said that it is his passion.
"I hope to write more poppy, boy band stuff in the future for my solo stuff, so the fact that I was able to channel one of the most popular songs, thanks (creator Austin Winsberg)."
Max is a computer programmer and Zoey's best friend, although right now they are both going through a bad time for a classic reason: he is in love with her and she is worried about messing with their friendship. She clearly feels something for him, but she also feels something for another previously engaged boy, and she's also dealing with her father's impending death and is generally very busy. It's just a bad time for a relationship to flourish, but the damage to their friendship has been done ever since Max and Zoey have heard each other sing their deepest feelings.
Her problems with Zoey are part of the reason she got a new gig on the sixth floor from tech company Sprq Point, leaving her on the fourth floor, but Astin says there is much more.
"I think Max is Max's team right now, and I don't mean Zoey, but I think Max is thinking about his career. He is thinking about his own life and lifestyle and who he is as creator and as boss and as a member of an organization, "he says. "I really take Max as seriously as Max does."
He sees Max's career as a "gift,quot;, and it's a roller coaster.
"We can see Max move from the new boss to the squad member and be their leader," he says. "And eventually you can see him face some adversity when the wind recedes from underneath and how it will continue to move forward."
As for Max and Zoey, Jane Levy had her thoughts earlier this season when she said, "These men need to give you a damn break," and Astin has his own opinions on Max's behalf.
"Max and I have the same thought on this. We are not pressuring her at all. We are not forcing a response. I mean, we literally put our hearts into it and what she did with that information was her prerogative." he says. "I don't think we will force her to do anything."
Astin doesn't blame Levy for thinking Zoey needs a break, but every character, be it a lovesick coworker or a mass-murderer supervillain, has to have a point of view.
"Jane, who, by the way, is one of my favorite people on this planet, of course take that stance. Jane cares about Zoey more than anyone else in the world, and of course she's taking that. It doesn't mean that we he can't verify our characters, but you know, we have integrity in these characters, "he says. "Even if you play a villain, you must have a point of view. As Thanos is one of the most evil characters, but he had a clear point of view and opinion on why he does what he does, right?"
"So when we're in the psychology of a character like Max, who, by the way, I think makes some great points, you can either be on his side or at least have a full understanding and empathy for his perspective, no matter what part of us we play."
Spoiler alert: Max's portrayal of "Bye Bye Bye,quot; is about Zoey, but Levy teased a number between them in next week's finale that is "sexy,quot; and that fans will love. But could Astin add anything to that?
"No."
I guess we'll have to wait until next week, but in the meantime, there's plenty to enjoy in tonight's episode!
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
