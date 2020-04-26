Skylar Astin is living her dreams in Zoey's extraordinary playlist

Skylar Astin may be an accomplished Broadway, TV, and movie performer who has performed some of the best songs with some of the most talented people, but there are musical moments that still make you dizzy.

Like, for example, that time in last week's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist when he became the titular Boy in a duet / battle of "The Boy Is Mine,quot;, played by Lauren Graham and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

"He talks about a sandwich he was delighted to be in," he told E! News that we asked about that moment. "Oh my gosh. Goddesses women, talent, comedy, drama, music. Those girls could do something individually and together? One of my favorite days. I had the best job by far. The hardest part was probably not smiling."

The trick of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is that only Zoey (Jane Levy) can hear the musical numbers, so like Max, Astin just had to pretend he was listening to a "mundane,quot; conversation about him.

"In the meantime, in my opinion, I am getting the full treatment of Brandy and Monica from theater, television and film royalty," he said. "Every shot was perfect. There were a couple of settings where I wasn't on camera, and I was filming the monitor as a fan."