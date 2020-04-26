Sherri Shepherd shows dramatic weight loss in beautiful swimsuit photos as she celebrates a wonderful milestone

Sherri Shepherd recently celebrated her 53rd birthday and she surely did it in style. The former co-host of The view She turned to social media, where she posted some sparkling bikini photos that revealed her dramatic weight loss.

the Less than perfect The actress looked beautiful in a blue and white swimsuit. The fun lady and TV presenter had her curly hair cascading down her shoulders, and her makeup was perfect.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday darling from the east coast. Your blows and bruises have been nuggets of knowledge that you have passed on to those who love and need you. You did it because deep down, you never gave up, you never gave up, and you never gave the devil a chance. This birthday celebration 🍾 is just another milestone on your journey. A journey full of determination, love 💕, purpose and validation. I am very proud to meet you. Make this birthday the best of all! I love you, dear lady.

One fan replied, "That is a beautiful image, but I love that nail polish, I see I have to paint my nails now, and I have that happy birthday in color. You are fabulous! Never stop entertaining ♥ ️ I love supporting every project you're linked to. Stay blessed 🙌 "

Another supporter said this: “Happy birthday, sweetheart! You look amazing, Sherrie. Happy birthday to you deseo I wish you blessings and prosperity! 💖🤩🥂🥳 "

In a recent post, Sherri shared a sweet message about self-love that made her followers appreciate her even more.

She wrote: "I have big teeth … distracted … extravagant … forgetful … clumsy (I have entered some lampposts …) … I hate confrontation … don't put me to bed every day … soft films make me cry. " But I am a faithful friend … I love to laugh … here when you need me and I will kneel down to pray for you and I will hold your hand and pray with you. I will make funny faces to make you laugh and be your biggest cheerleader. I love to encourage you. I love tight hugs … the music inside my head may not match your flow, but then again … you have to be a little off-center to catch me. #ismile #musings #thegoodoutweighsthebad ".

Sherri is sharing a lot of wisdom.



