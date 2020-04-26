Sheriff's Office identifies man shot dead by agent near Napa airport – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – The Napa County coroner's office identified a robbery suspect shot dead by a sheriff on Friday afternoon near the county airport.

Brandan Reid Nylander, a 24-year-old Napa resident, died after he was shot by a Napa County Sheriff's Deputy after a vehicle chase that ended in a locked door by the Napa County Airport.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Napa police were searching for Nylander, suspected of stealing ammunition around 2 p.m. Friday from a Walmart on Lincoln Ave., when sheriff's deputies spotted his car on Highway 29 near Highway 221 and chased him.

Nylander got out of his car with a firearm and was shot by an agent, according to an email from sheriff's office spokesman Henry Wofford.

Napa County Sheriff's detectives are conducting an investigation in conjunction with the felony special force.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.