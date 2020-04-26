Sheriff: Man, 57, killed in Stearns Co. Motorcycle accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Stearns County authorities say a man died after a motorcycle accident in Millwood Township.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded around 9:02 p.m. County Road 17 and 425th Street.

Authorities say Patrick Kraker, 57, was riding his Harley motorcycle when he pulled off the road and entered an open field and crashed.

Authorities say a witness was already performing CPR on the victim before the arrival of emergency personnel. The Waite Park man, 57, was taken to Melrose Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional details are available at this time.