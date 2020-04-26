See all the performers at GLAAD & # 39; s Together in Pride Livestream

Aren't you GLAAD? These celebrities are teaming up to organize the Together in pride: you are not alone live stream this weekend?

Tonight, GLAAD is hosting a live streaming event on YouTube that will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify the messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community during these times. Additionally, the event aims to highlight and support people living with HIV during this unprecedented time.

GLAAD & # 39; s Together in pride: you are not alone It will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 centers from 45 states in the United States, as well as Canada, China, Mexico and Australia.

Curious to find out who's in the lineup tonight?

GLAAD announced that Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will perform some special presentations during the live broadcast event, with other special guests, including Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Baby Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez, Gigi Precious, Sharon stone and Michelle Visage. Plus many other surprise guests!