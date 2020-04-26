See all the performers at GLAAD & # 39; s Together in Pride Livestream

Aren't you GLAAD? These celebrities are teaming up to organize the Together in pride: you are not alone live stream this weekend?
Tonight, GLAAD is hosting a live streaming event on YouTube that will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify the messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community during these times. Additionally, the event aims to highlight and support people living with HIV during this unprecedented time.
GLAAD & # 39; s Together in pride: you are not alone It will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 centers from 45 states in the United States, as well as Canada, China, Mexico and Australia.
GLAAD announced that Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will perform some special presentations during the live broadcast event, with other special guests, including Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Baby Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez, Gigi Precious, Sharon stone and Michelle Visage. Plus many other surprise guests!
In a statement about the event, the President and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis He said: "At a time when some LGBTQ people may be isolated in non-affirmative homes, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest stars and LGBTQ allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance."
"Many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on the support of local community centers across the country, and during this time of financial hardship, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work. Ellis added.
