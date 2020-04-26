Scarface is based on dialysis treatment after near-fatal coronavirus complications

Instagram

In a Zoom video chat with old bandmate Willie D, the former Geto Boys star admits he's happy to be alive after being admitted to the hospital twice with double pneumonia and kidney failure.

Rap veteran Scarface he is undergoing dialysis treatment after near-fatal complications from the coronavirus left him with kidney failure.

First Geto boys Star, whose real name is Brad Jordan, released his battle for health in late March, revealing that he had been admitted to the hospital twice with double pneumonia and kidney failure before testing positive for COVID-19.

Scarface has shared an update with his old bandmate Willie D, explaining that he was only released from medical care on April 20 after reaching "inches" of death.

"I'm glad I'm alive," he confessed in a recent Zoom video chat, posted on YouTube.

Scarface claimed that he had no kidney problems before contracting COVID-19, but now he depends on the dialysis machine to help him stay alive: "That is my new lifeline," he shared, showing his friend the port.

"I have to change my entire diet, I have to do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That takes all my blood, cleanses it and puts it back in my body."

The 49-year-old man admits that the coronavirus symptoms really left him struggling and made him lose "probably 30 pounds."

"I couldn't contain the food, I couldn't get comfortable, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't stay awake (sic), I couldn't breathe," he recalled. "It was the worst moment of my life."

"Holding on to that thread of death really makes you appreciate life," Scarface added. "He was inches from death."