Saturday Night Live Ratings Down for Second Home Edition – Up News Info

After a short break, NBC Saturday night live Last night he returned for his second show "At Home", with remote guest appearances and cast members isolating themselves. The new installment, which approached a regular SNL With the use of green screens, wigs, and makeup, he also got a big hit by landing Brad Pitt to play Dr. Anthony Fauci in a cold place after the medical expert joked that he wanted the Oscar winner to portray him. SNL.

The episode, which also featured appearances by Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny and a musical performance by Miley Cyrus, averaged a 4.0 Live + Same Day family rating from 44 local markets measured and a score of 1.8 in adults 18-49 years in the 25 markets with local meters.

That was below the home market rating of 4.6 on the measured market and a rating of 2.1 18-49 for the first remote installation of SNL April 11. I was in line with the last regular SNL Original installment on March 7, presented by Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd, which earned a family rating of 4.1 and 1.6 on 18-49. That episode will be broadcast next Saturday as SNL at home It appears to be establishing itself in a biweekly air pattern, likely due to the complexities of remotely producing a 90-minute transmission.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Versus prime time programming on Big 4 networks last night, SNL It is easily the number 1 show of the night in both market measure homes and 18-49 on local meters. Here's the opening segment from last night Weekend update Address President Donald Trump's infamous comments about the use of disinfectants and light on the human body to combat the coronavirus.