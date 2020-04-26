San Francisco Mayor Says Refugee Order Extension Is "Very Likely,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday that the city's current order for refuge instead of coronavirus that will expire next week is likely to extend "a few weeks or even a month."

The statement came during the mayor's daily update on San Francisco's response to the COVID-19 emergency. The current shelter-in-place order is slated to expire on May 3.

"People ask about this: & # 39; Will the public health order be extended? & # 39; The probability of that being very likely and what that means is, you know, a few weeks or even a month of asking everyone to comply and stay home while continuing to follow the social distancing orders that we put forward, "said the mayor. Breed.

San Francisco issued the first request for refuge in the country on March 16 along with Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, restricting all activities except essential ones.

While there have been points where the mayor has punished residents for failing to comply with the order, Franciscans have generally obeyed the order. So far, San Francisco has 1,340 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 22 deaths from the virus.

Breed acknowledged that the expected good weather over the next weekend would be a temptation for outdoor activities, but requested that residents stay home and continue to practice physical and social distancing.

Mayor Breed also addressed the issue of the availability of personal protective equipment within the city, saying that San Francisco has purchased 15 million pieces of PPE for use by front-line essential health care personnel and others working on essential jobs. .

Mayor Breed said the city has been struggling to build a stock of personal protective equipment because its supply orders have been diverted to other countries and confiscated by FEMA.

"The fact that during the height of this pandemic, we still have a conversation about PPE, it really blows my mind," said one exasperated race.

As for the coronavirus case announced Thursday at the Division Circle Navigation Center in the Mission, further testing is still pending and that facility is now empty.

"It will be reopened as a shelter for homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not require hospitalization," said director of homeless and supportive housing Abigail Stewart-Kahn.

The thinning of the shelters, however, is contributing to another problem.

"You have a situation in the Sirloin where you have 50 tents surrounding the Civic Center Plaza, all together on the sidewalks," said Jennifer Friedenbach, director of the Coalition against Homeless People.

Homeless advocates and several city supervisors have called for sanctioned camping areas to clear sidewalks. It is an idea that the city has considered, but has not yet tested.

"Why can't we do it because we need staff?" Friedenbach asked. "Do we agree that people are on the sidewalks without staff? It makes no logical sense. Open the parks, let people spread."

The city says it is still considering options and weighing resource considerations.

"Everything is on the table and everything is being considered," said Stewart-Kahn. "Right now, we are very focused on moving people without shelter directly to hotel rooms, which is the safest place for them when they are vulnerable."