Salon owner breaks Dallas judge's cease and desist letter ordering him to close – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The call to reopen Texas for business is getting stronger, leading hundreds to gather outside Frisco City Hall on Saturday in protest.

Salon A la Mode owner Shelley Luther was included in that crowd. He started the day with the challenging promise to open the doors of his business for the second day in a row.

On Friday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent Luther a cease and desist letter ordering the closure of his classroom. But 24 hours later, she tore the letter to pieces.

"Our salon and other small businesses closed on March 22, and we have had no income since then," he said.

Among Luther were hundreds of other protesters, shoulder to shoulder, in solidarity.

"I am a real estate agent and my business has been substantially harmed. Everyone seems paralyzed," said an assistant.

Small business owner Wayne Richard said he is concerned about the economy.

"I think the constitution gives us the right to meet like this. The constitution gives us the right to life and liberty and I have the right to work, "he said.