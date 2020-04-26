Salma Hayek started makeup her friends at age 13

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Like a Boss & # 39; She reveals that she used to be a makeup artist for her friends when she started experimenting with cosmetics from her early teens.

Up News Info –

Salma Hayek She discovered makeup at a young age, and by the time she turned 13, she already had an extensive list of "clients."

The 53-year-old actress spoke to People magazine for Beautiful Issue of the post and shared makeup-free images of herself, along with other actresses. Rita Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrowand Sarah Paulson.

Opening up to his love of cosmetics throughout his life, he explained that even in his early teens he used to sneak behind his parents' backs and experiment with products.

"I started wearing makeup at age 14, but I tried to pretend I wasn't wearing it because I wasn't allowed to," she said.Wild"Star recalled." I would clean the mascara brush and run it very gently over my lashes, put on some clear lipsticks, and then apply and rub them on my cheeks. Always making sure there is no shine. "

He added: "In fact, I started putting makeup on others when I was 13. I had a lot of 'clients' … I have to say it was pretty good."

However, Salma admitted that, over the years, she has laid off products a bit, and helped her love herself for who she really is.

"When I see photos of myself in my 30s or 40s, I look more beautiful than I did at the time," she reflected. "He used to criticize me a lot. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things I don't see, I think about how much I will like myself in 10 years."

Now, he said he enjoys the "feeling of being present without needing to impress anyone" when he can continue his day without having to dress to impress.