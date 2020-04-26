Safaree motivates fans with this photo she just shared – see how she impressed people

Safaree has spent most of her time at home these days, just like most people. On the other hand, he's been saying that staying home doesn't mean we don't have to take care of our bodies, and he's advising fans to continue exercising.

Safaree shared several videos of himself exercising and the photos in which he flaunts his toned body manages to impress fans each time. Look at the last photo he shared on his social media account.

‘Who wants to exercise with me? I'm addicted to the hustle and bustle Muscle 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 we're doing something‼ ️🔥 ’Safaree captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘I still have a baby face! "Okay. You will get over it soon, now you are married and have a son. I give you a year to start looking like Obama when he was in office."

A commenter said to Erica Mena's husband: "Making me feel bad about this weight I'm doing g! .. relax! Hahaha,quot; and someone else had a tattoo suggestion and said, "It would be better if you covered the whole sleeve, you'll get something different. "

Another fan showed his gratitude for the fact that Safaree is motivating his followers with such photos: "Working in my arms now, thanks for the motivation."

In other news, Safaree excited her fans and followers when she revealed that she is about to release new music in a couple of days, next Monday. Here's her ad that she shared on her social media account.

‘New music this Monday,quot; Stutter step "prod by @mintoplaydariddimdeh‼ ️ I need a dancer to do a dance of this! The winner receives a cash prize🔥‼ ️ Mixed and mastered by @ jordan.schultz.studio, & # 39; Safaree captioned his post.

Many people congratulated him and told Erica's husband that they couldn't wait to hear the new music that will be released tomorrow.



