Ryan Murphy mocks the return of & # 39; The rubber man from American Horror Story & # 39; – Up News Info

There is a familiar face that returns to the tenth season of American horror story – So it seems. Ryan Murphy visited Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of the iconic Rubber Man, who has appeared in multiple seasons of the FX anthology since the first installment, Murder house.

Murphy posted a photo of the Rubber Man with the caption: "Coming Soon." In recent seasons, various characters have donned this latex outfit, including Dylan McDermott, Zachary Quinto, Cody Fern, and Evan Peters, who returns for the tenth season after sitting down. AHS: 1984. Feel free to tell us your theories.

The new season has been secretly hidden, but what we do know is that Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast. AHS pillars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Peters.

Last month, Murphy gave us another provocation last month with a poster showing a pair of creepy hands that appear to be clawing at a cliff with the ocean in the background. The caption says cryptically: "Things are starting to go wrong on the coast …"

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Check out Murphy's latest provocation below.