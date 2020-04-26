Royal Netherlands Navy will receive underwater robots – Defense Blog

Defensie Materieel Organisatie recently signed a contract with Saab to supply the ROV Sea Wasp for the Koninklijke Marine, Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo reported on his blog.

This small and flexible underwater robot is suitable for a wide range of underwater operations.

Defensie Materieel Organisatie under the Ministerie van Defense (MoD) ensures that soldiers can work with modern, robust and safe equipment.

The organization of teams participates in the purchase, maintenance and sale of equipment.

With a base weight of just 75kg, Sea Wasp is a small, flexible ROV that can be used for a wide range of underwater operations, in both the commercial and military sectors.

Sea Wasp can, for example, be used for marine mine detection and other reconnaissance operations.

The ROV Sea Wasp is based on the Saab Seaeye range of commercial ROVs. Its modular design allows the vessel to be configured to meet the specific needs of the mission. A complete system consists of a vehicle, generator, pilot station, manual winch, and power supply unit.

The vehicle is 1.7m long, 0.5m wide and 0.4m high and weighs approximately 90kg.

The ROV is connected to the ECA's five-function electrical manipulator arm, allowing you to use a variety of tools and methods to remove IEDs and explosives. This arm with a connected camera is capable of placing a disruptor close to the target for detonation. The disruptor is fired from the surface to neutralize the target, once the ROV returns to the launch pad.

Designed with mobility in mind, the Sea Wasp is a two-person portable system that includes a vehicle, generator, pilot station hand winch and power supply unit.

Its highly adaptable system can be deployed from the port or from small surface vessels and is transportable by land in a light support vehicle or the like.

The traditional system carries a suite of high-tech sensors that includes broadband sonar, LED lights, and video cameras for effective operation and identification capabilities in areas with limited visibility; however, additional sensors can be installed due to their flexibility.

Sea Wasp's On-Board Doppler Speed ​​Recording (DVL) and Internal Measurement Unit (IMU) offer navigation capabilities, allowing you to record and transmit specific waypoints.

The vehicle itself incorporates Saab Seaeye's exclusive iCON Intelligent Control System, and is modeled on Saab's MCM Double Eagle family of vehicles, to provide six degrees of freedom for maximum maneuverability.