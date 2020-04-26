Rocky Horror star Patricia Quinn "disgusted" by her performance in RuPaul’s Drag Race

Rocky Horror Picture Show star Patricia Quinn has said she was "disgusted" by her performance in RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race after being impersonated by a contestant.

Drag queen Aiden Zhane was removed from the show after her performance in the celebrity impersonation challenge "Snatch Game," being criticized by judges for portraying Quinn, 75, as forgetful and failing to make her British accent.

While Zhane claimed to have based his performance on a meeting he had with Quinn, the actor, who is best known for playing Magenta in a cult classic musical Rocky Horror – she replied and said she was horrified by the performance.





"I am displeased beyond belief in how I was portrayed in RuPaul's drag Race"he wrote in a statement through his management.

"me I was flattered that a young person wanted to portray me on a popular television show, but unfortunately this is where the flattery ends. "

"I did not respect being portrayed as a 'cookie old lady' or being portrayed as a battered actress who had taken too many drugs … I wish Aiden would have given me the common courtesy of a 'notice' and maybe I could have given him some lines, etc., to say on the show. "

The actor also attacked Zhane's fellow contestant Sherry Pie for using a tremor to impersonate the late Katharine Hepburn.

"From my performance to mocking Katherine Hepburn's neurological disorder, the show seemed insipid to me," he wrote.

Pie, real name Joey Gugliemelli, was disqualified from the show after several men claimed that he tricked them into presenting "disturbing" audition tapes with "catfishing".

Season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race has continued to air as planned, but Pie will not appear in the finale, and the show has matched each of its cash prizes with a donation to the LGBT suicide hotline The Trevor Project.