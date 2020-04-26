Robot: Kerala government hospital deploys a robot to care for patients with COVID-19 – Latest news

A government hospital in Ernakulam has deployed a robot to serve food and medicine to patients with coronavirus with the aim of reducing the risk of infections for doctors and health workers. The Viswasanthi Foundation of Malayalam star Mohanlal donated the autonomous robot to ward COVID-19 of the Ernakulam government medical university hospital.

The robot called & # 39; KARMI-Bot & # 39; It will be used to help patients in medical school's COVID-19 isolation room from Saturday onward, the Ernakulam district public relations department said in a statement.

The robot is developed by ASIMOV robotics, a company working on the startup mission of Kerala, a village of creators.

"Dispensing food, medicine, collecting garbage used by patients, performing disinfection, enabling video calling between the doctor and patients, etc. are the main responsibilities of the robot," the statement said.

The purpose of this project is to limit the interaction between COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers, as well as to address the shortage of PPE kits by minimizing their use, he said.



Once configured, the robot will be able to perform its tasks completely autonomously.

With a payload of up to 25 kg, the robot is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 1 m per second.

UV-based disinfection and specific detergent spray are the additional capabilities of KARMI-Bot, which appeared on the latest cover of Forbes magazine.

ASIMOV Robotics aims to incorporate routine non-contact temperature verification and automatic docking of the charger to KARMI-Bot, once replacement parts are available after locking.

The robot was presented to District Collector S Suhas by Viswasanthi Foundation directors Major Ravi and Vinu Krishnan, along with Jayakrishnan, CEO of ASIMOV robotics at a function at Start-Up Village.