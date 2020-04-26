Rob Kardashian makes a surprise appearance by keeping up with the Kardashians in the midst of a legal battle with Blac Chyna

Keeping up with the Kardashians, The show that brought the family of the same name to fame had a new guest on their show in the last episode of the hit series. BET reported on an appearance by Rob Kardashian on April 23 in which the reality star joined his family in celebrating his daughter's birthday.

As fans of the Kar-Jenner clan know, Rob has a 3-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. His name is Sueño and he turned three on November 10. Rob's relaxed state was immediately noticed by fans who discussed him vibrantly on social media.

The Daily Mail claims that Kris Jenner was especially proud of her son for planning the party. Jenner said she was very "proud,quot; of Rob for hosting a "nice party,quot; for her daughter with Blac Chyna. Jenner claims Rob wanted it to be "so special,quot;, and it really was.

Rob and Chyna, unfortunately, have been fighting in court for the past several years, ever since he and the Bar Lashed owner split up on cheating allegations, among other problems. Currently, the former couple is fighting for custody in a heated legal battle.

According to BET, Blac Chyna also went on to say that he had incontrovertible evidence that he never hit Rob like he has claimed. As previously reported by People Magazine, court documents, filed by Rob, accused Chyna of pointing a gun at him and also hitting him with a "metal rod."

The incident allegedly occurred on December 14 and lasted until December 15 the following morning. His lawyers, however, claim that the altercation never happened in the way that the Kar-Jenner clan member stated.

According to reports, images obtained on December 16, 2016 show that Rob had no physical marks or obvious lacerations, despite his claims that he was beaten.

Rob's problems with Chyna allegedly led him to withdraw from the headlines, however sources revealed earlier this year that Rob is slowly coming back into public view. Sources who spoke to E! News claimed that Rob is also ready to start returning to the dating game.



