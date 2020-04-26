Riverside County inmate dies of apparent COVID-19 complications – Up News Info Los Angeles

PROHIBITION (CBSLA) – Authorities say a man jailed on bail in a Riverside County jail who tested positive for COVID-19 died Sunday.

According to Sgt. Inmate Mark Wallace died "of what appeared to be COVID-19 related complications."

Wallace warned that the exact cause of death had not yet been determined.

The sergeant said the inmate was detained at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center in Banning and first showed flu-like symptoms on April 13, and was tested for the coronavirus. The next day, the inmate's test was positive.

Last Monday, corrections officers noticed that the inmate's symptoms had worsened.

"Medical staff evaluated the inmate, determined that the inmate required additional treatment at a hospital, and the inmate was transported by ambulance to an area hospital," Wallace said.

Sheriff's officials said the inmate died Sunday while hospitalized. His identity was withheld pending notification of family members.

The inmate had been behind bars since 2018 for an alleged robbery and arson and was detained in lieu of a $ 1 million bond, the City News Service reported.

