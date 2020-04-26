Ricky Gervais says people are wrong about his humor: "They think every joke is a window into the comedian's soul"

Ricky Gervais says that people are wrong about his type of comedy.

The comedian spoke to The New York Times in an interview that marks the second season of his show After life on Netflix (read The independentReview s review here).

Gervais was asked if he had to "look over (his) shoulder" after offering an irreverent performance like the one he hosted as the Golden Globes host in January this year.

"No, the world has not changed. No one looks at me differently. And I really have nothing against those people," said Gervais.





"I think that is the mistake people make: they think that each joke is a window into the comedian's soul, because I wrote it and interpreted it under my own name, that is really me." And that is simply not true.

"I'm going to give a joke halfway and change my stance to improve the joke. I will pretend to be right, left, any wing, no wing."

Gervais was compared to a "court jester" who has to "make sure he is not executed too."

After life It began airing on Netflix in March 2019.

The independent He considered his second season "baffling" and generally lackluster despite "flashes of comedy."