Rick and Morty: Season 4 New Episodes Have a Release Date and Preview

The next batch of Rick and Morty The episodes finally have a release date and a new trailer.

The popular Adult Swim cartoon, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, has not aired a new episode since December 2019, when the first half of its fourth season ended.

Rick and Morty It will return to the United States on May 3, with a UK release date expected to follow soon after.

In November, the first five episodes of Season 4 were released two months ahead of schedule in the UK after a fan outcry, meaning waiting for episodes to cross the Atlantic was only a matter of days.





Rick and Morty follows the adventures of the odiously intelligent scientist Rick Sánchez and his meek and husky grandson Morty.

In the United Kingdom, Rick and Morty premieres on Channel 4, while previous seasons are available to watch on Netflix.

While fans of the series had become impatient with the lack of news Rick and MortyOn the release date, the creators of the show have been releasing some short original content in the show's multiverse, including this Japanese-influenced samurai sketch.