Rich the Kid was also apparently arrested after the alleged assault of fiance Tori Brixx

The news of the arrest of the rapper & # 39; Plug Walk & # 39; It breaks after images appeared online showing the Atlanta star handcuffed and taken to a police car on Saturday, April 25.

Rich the Kid apparently he also ran into trouble with the law after his fiancée Tori Brixxarrest for alleged assault. The images appeared Sunday morning, April 26, when the Queens native was handcuffed on Saturday night, before being put in the back of a police car.

However, there is no information on the details of the arrest or the incident that led to the event captured in the video. However, some social media users think the arrest was not real and was only made to film a music video.

"It's from his new video, there is no actual arrest …" commented one person in the video posted on Instagram. Another similarly stated: "I was shooting a video."

Just days before the handcuffed Rich the Kid footage circulated online, his fiancee and baby, Tori Brixx, were actually arrested after being involved in an altercation with a middle-aged woman at Target in Los Angeles on Monday, April 20. He allegedly hit the woman in the face, leaving her with a broken nose and a blue eye.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from Tori trying to cut the line at an ATM and demanding that he withdraw first. She and the middle-aged woman had an argument that soon became physical. The injured woman called the Target manager, who contacted the police. Tori was later taken to the police station where she was hired for simple assault.

Since then, she has been released and has turned to social media to address her arrest. "I hate when MFs are the aggressor and then they are victims when they get a response," she wrote on Instagram Stories. Later, in an Instagram Live video, he downplayed the incident and denied that he was hitting the woman.

"I wasn't fighting," he said Tuesday, April 21. He went on to say, "I feel like someone got in my face and then, whatever, you know, I thought, get out of it. That was it. It was like, six feet … It wasn't a fight."

When pressed over a photo of the alleged victim with a blackened eye that appeared online, Tori said, "It's not true. That has to be an old photo. I don't know. I don't even care." He went on to suggest that the alleged victim and her daughter, who has been posting about the fight on social media, were lying.