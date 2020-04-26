RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin Reveals Her Father and Daughter Had COVID-19, Too

Jennifer Aydin revealed weeks ago that she was infected with respiratory viral disease COVID-19. Although he made a full recovery, he is now revealing that his father and daughter also contracted it.

Jennifer told fans that she tested positive. She then informed viewers of the Real Housewives of New Jersey that she got over the coronavirus and felt better than ever while celebrating a quarantined birthday that she celebrated with a beautiful family photo.

‘Here is a throwback that makes me feel very grateful for what we have: #familia We celebrate my birthday with some of the most important people in my life! So we can still be in this moment appreciating all the little things. I celebrate this birthday simply by thanking God for my health, friends and family. And if all else fails, we can pretend this year doesn't count! #stayyoung PD- I feel great! Amazing! No symptoms since Sunday and I feel better than ever! #oneyearolder #thisyeardoesntcount! #itsmybirthday #tbt ".

The reality star recently spoke about how her family members ended up testing positive.

‘My dad had it later (me). Once I started having symptoms, I convinced him to go to my sister's house, but he already had it, "she explained to Up News Info through Instagram Live.

She went on to say that they took him to the hospital after vomiting profusely. They held him overnight due to underlying conditions and then released him.

"He was admitted because of his age and all the medicines he takes, but he was released and now he is back with me."

She went on to say that although her daughter had not been officially examined, she believes that she also had the disease.

"Gabby only had symptoms of lack of sense of taste and smell, but that has come back for her."

It's great to see that even though they contracted the virus, all three are fine.



