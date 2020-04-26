Retired FBI Agent Arrested for Allegedly Receiving $ 200K in Bribes Linked to Organized Crime – Up News Info San Francisco

LAFAYETTE (AP) – A retired Lafayette FBI agent was arrested Friday for allegedly receiving more than $ 200,000 in bribes to pass police information to a lawyer with ties to organized crime, prosecutors announced.

Babak Broumand, 53, was arrested on the charge of conspiracy to bribe a public official who was brought up in Los Angeles federal court, the US attorney's office said. USA It's a statement.

Broumand could face up to five years in prison if convicted. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Broumand spent 20 years as an FBI special agent before retiring last year. Prosecutors said that from 2015 to 2017, while working on national security issues at the San Francisco field office, he received gifts and cash averaging $ 10,000 per month.

The bribes came from a lawyer linked to Armenian organized crime, prosecutors alleged.

In exchange, Broumand "would perform official acts and omit to do acts," providing protection and information to help the lawyer "evade detection by the police," according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

Among other things, Broumand revealed an FBI investigation into a lawyer client who was convicted in Utah last month in connection with a billion dollar fraud plan, according to prosecutors.

Broumand used some of the bribe money for a down payment on a $ 1.3 million vacation home near Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

Broumand also accepted gifts including an expensive motorcycle, hotel stays and escort services, according to prosecutors.

The allegations are troubling, but "we found no evidence to suggest that this went beyond an isolated incident," Paul Delacourt, deputy director-in-charge of the FBI's Los Angeles office, said in a statement.

Broumand is currently working as a staff investigator at the University of California, Berkeley, handling allegations of allegations of "inappropriate government activity,quot; and investigating allegations of sexual harassment and sexual violence, according to his LinkedIn profile.

