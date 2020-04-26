Remy Ma leaves little to Papoose's imagination in a new sizzling photo

Like millions of people on Earth, Remy Ma is quarantined due to the coronavirus. The woman practices social distancing in New York with her husband, Papoose, and their adorable baby.

Remy Ma is known for spitting bars, going after Nicki Minaj and her fashion sense. Despite the blockade, Remy Ma has been able to kill in a series of glances in which she leaves little to the imagination.

The reality show star recently shared a sizzling photo showing off her underwear while promoting a face mask.

She wrote: “My grocery delivery is here! Time to clean these cans 🧽🧼 Then clap like three packs of ButterCrunchunch Cookies ………. Sidebar: This VERY affordable mask is from @iamshonsimon – the fabric is antibacterial, anti-odor, washable, reusable, biodegradable, made of beech trees, ultra soft, breathable and can be purchased in bulk / wholesale. She also uses some of the $ to help people in need pay their bills. I've already given away hundreds of the ones I bought. And I am ready to place my next order. I need some red #RemyMa. "

The fashion designer replied, "I think @remyma loves to see me cry because she's always doing something that makes me cry." THANKS FOR POSTING. This ugly scream is not cute. Man, I am so grateful. I created this to help a lot of people, and seeing what God has done is amazing. For a mask, visit www.shonsimon.com, a wholesaler available to businesses. "

A fan said to the diva, "Remy, the same people who hate having been the same people jumping on the album 🤷🏽‍♂️."

A second commenter stated, "They're crunchy butter cookies ouuu! Microwave for about 10 seconds ouuweee! 🔥You are so modest !!! The main reason I love you so much! I MUST meet you in this life. ❤️😍😭 🙏🏾 "

This follower shared, “I just ordered and I sent multiple contacts on my phone to order. They are affordable, and you return is what sold me. You are appreciated. 🙌🙌 "

Another woman asked, "Hi, I'm here in Southern California, and all my grocery orders have been canceled. Even from different places. Do you use instacart."

This woman knows how to be captivating and has a special place in the game.



