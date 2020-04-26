Record legend Hamilton Bohannon passed away at 78

Before being seen and signed by the Motown Records bosses, the Bohannon & The Motown Sound frontman started playing drums for Stevie Wonder in the mid-1960s.

Up News Info –

Disc Legend Hamilton Bohannon has died.

The musician passed away on Friday, April 24 at age 78, reports Newnan Times-Herald of Georgia.

Professionally known as Bohannon, he started playing drums during Stevie wonder in the mid-1960s, before being seen and signed by Motown Records bosses, who recruited him as the band's leader.

As the leader of Bohannon and the Motown sound, he toured with people like Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and The supremes, Marvin Gayeand The temptations.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

He soon launched a solo career, releasing his debut album, "Stop & Go", in 1973, and scoring a number of popular disco songs, including "Foot Stompin Music", "Disco Stomp", "Let & # 39; s Start The Dance "and" Me and the Gang, "which was cited by DJ / producer Paul Johnson & # 39; s Get Get Down in 1999.

Bohannon's music was also sampled on tracks by Jay Z, Snoop dogg, Mary J. Bligeand Justin Timberlake.