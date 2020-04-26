Receiver Tyrie Cleveland selected by Denver Broncos in round seven of the NFL draft – Up News Info

The Broncos' recruiting effort is wrapping up and they used their penultimate pick of the weekend (No. 252 overall in round 7) on Saturday against Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

Cleveland joins Jerry Jeudy (first round) and KJ Hamler (second round) as new receivers.

Listed at 6 feet, 2 3/8 inches and 209 pounds, Cleveland ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

Cleveland, 22, played four years for the Gators, making 79 catches for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns in 46 games (26 starts). He never had more than 25 catches or 410 yards in one season.

The Broncos' ninth and final pick is at number 254.

Tyrie Cleveland

Round / pick: Seventh / 252 overall

Years: 22

Position: Receiver

Height Weight: 6-2 / 209

College: Florida

Hometown: Houston Texas

Be unable: The Broncos' third receiver recruited this year caught 79 passes for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns in 46 career games (26 starts). … The best year was 2019, although it only started two of 13 games (25 catches -351 yards-three touchdowns). … He ran the 40-yard dash in the combine in 4.46 seconds. … He caught a 98-yard touchdown like a true freshman.