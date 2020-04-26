Reactions of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: viral moments of the second night of the Michael Jordan documentary

More than six million people tuned in to watch the premiere of "The Last Dance," the ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls of the 90s. The first two episodes covered the education of Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and featured the rift that Those players had with GM Jerry Krause.

Episodes three and four focus on Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and the Bulls who have to overcome the Detroit "Bad Boys,quot; Pistons. The reaction of the documentary has flooded Twitter as if it were one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to episodes three and four of "The Last Dance,quot;.

Dennis Rodman started episode three with a bang

Dennis Rodman said he wanted to go out and break his nose! 🤔 How do you want that? 😂 – Famouslos32 (@ famouslos32) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman made the rebounds great. – Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman was the best type of glue in basketball history. – Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 27, 2020

The most messy thing about Dennis Rodman is with everything he accomplished in his life, I don't think he has found peace. – Ahmed / Ramadan, I am ready for you. (@big business_) April 27, 2020

A locked up in Dennis Rodman is a terrifying spectacle. 🐂🐂🐂 – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 27, 2020

Gary Payton said "Dennis Rodman screwed up everything,quot; as his job description and that's the best compliment I've ever heard someone give to an advocate – BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 27, 2020

Rodman was the one Patrick Beverly thinks is on defense – Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) April 27, 2020

Rodman needs royalties for current rap aesthetic – brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) April 27, 2020

"I will play the game for free but they will pay me for the shit." OMG Rodman preach. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman breaking his rebound technique was incredible. Players can learn a lot by watching and listening to it. Rodman had an elite combination of athleticism, anticipation, awareness, and attitude. – Kevin O & # 39; Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman is one of the first black men to remember seeing rock as an alternative style without apology. If I were in the NBA today, I feel like I would have a million dollar cosmetics and / or fashion line. A legend of style! #The last Dance pic.twitter.com/ucvhuEyLjv – Babyface's laugh (@SylviaObell) April 27, 2020

Detroit "Bad Boy,quot; Pistons mistreated MJ

Jordan was getting very close to the clothesline and was not complaining to the referees. Just wiping the blood off his lip and checking the ball. Bro was built differently. – Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) April 27, 2020

Jordan is arguably one of the best S *** talkers in all of sports history historia – Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 27, 2020

"As soon as I step on the paint, hit it." "This is Jordan's rule: every time you come to the basket, put it on the ground." "How bad do you want it? Are you willing to get hit to score a basket?" – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

So Jordan still did the amazing thing he did with the physicality of the game at the time and the hand check … I could only imagine how Jordan would play at his best in today's dramatically less physical NBA freedom without hand check . – Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 27, 2020