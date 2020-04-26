Rate the course of each AFC team in the 2020 NFL draft

A recap of the weekend's virtual NFL draft for the 16 AFC teams:

Baltimore crows

A – Doesn't it seem like the Ravens should have an A every year? In LB Patrick Queen (No. 28), RB J.K. Dobbins (No. 55) and DT Justin Madubuike (No. 71), Baltimore improved their ability to run the ball and stop the run. Always a winning strategy. Third-round WR Devin Duvernay was third on FBS with 106 receptions in 2019.

Buffalo Bills

B less – Buffalo's big offseason swing was the exchange for WR Stefon Diggs, but GM Brandon Beane continued to strengthen an already impressive roster over the weekend. A.J. Epenesa (26 1/2 sacks in college) filled the Bills' most pressing need in the rush race, and Zack Moss (4,067 career rushing yards) is a solid and robust running back to pair with the ever-changing Devin Singletary.

Cincinnati Bengals

A – The Cincinnati draft (and future) will be defined by the success of QB Joe Burrow, but WR Tee Higgins (second round), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (fourth) and DE Khalid Kareem (fifth) were high-value picks.

Cleveland Browns

B – It's about to be a quiet time for QB Baker Mayfield, who will now have first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. on left tackle and free agent acquisition Jack Conklin on right tackle. TE Harrison Bryant (fourth round) and Austin Hooper will also challenge opposing defenses. But is Mayfield good?

Denver Broncos

B-plus – General manager John Elway was tired of seeing a Broncos offense with no hits and now has one of the most impressive collections of talent on this side of Kansas City. Elway was in love with WR KJ Hamler's speed out of the slot, but his selection was a bit curious after adding Jerry Jeudy in the first round. Still on the board at No. 46 were CB Jaylon Johnson and Trevon Diggs, and the Broncos caught CB Michael Ojemudia a round later.

Houston Texans

F – Who could have guessed that Bill O & # 39; Brien would be the first coach to lose his cool on live television as the draft unfolded? Oh it's true … everyone. Fifth-round WR Isaiah Coulter (14.4 yards per catch in each of the past two seasons in Rhode Island) will do more to replace DeAndre Hopkins in the coming seasons than recently acquired Brandin Cooks. Nothing too impressive otherwise.

Indianapolis Colts

B-plus – The Colts took a fourth round bet against QB Jacob Eason and will see if it can be a long-term option after Philip Rivers finishes his cameo. Our answer: no. But before that, they added three reliable, top-quality players to WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Jonathan Taylor, and S Julian Blackmon. That is a good tour.

Jacksonville Jaguars

C – The Jaguars have had nothing but drama around top players in recent memory, so it's no wonder they've put so much emphasis on high-character draft picks. But did they do enough to improve an offense that averaged 18.8 pitiful points per game last season? Answer: No. Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr. was the only skill player taken in the first four rounds. Is it time for Tank for Trevor?

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Kansas City Chiefs

B-plus – Only five NFL runners caught 75 or more passes last season: Christian McCaffrey (116), Austin Ekeler (92), Alvin Kamara (81), Tarik Cohen (79), and Leonard Fournette (76). It won't be long before Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in that company. Best of luck to Vic Fangio and all the others who are trying to stop that offense from the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders

re – You know that the late Al Davis applauded Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden for making the speedy Henry Ruggs III the first chosen receiver, but that selection along with CB Damon Arnette at No. 19 felt premature. WR Bryan Edwards (third round) and CB Amik Robertson (fourth round) could end up being better players.

L.A. Chargers

B less – The Chargers draft was a new face for the Justin Herbert franchise, which will likely learn behind QB Tyrod Taylor for at least half a season. High marks for swapping second and third round picks to return to the first round and select LB Kenneth Murray, who had 257 tackles in the past two seasons.

Miami dolphins

Unless – The Dolphins caught their boy as a quarterback and added some cool pieces in LT Austin Jackson (No. 18) and CB Noah Igbinoghene (No. 30). DE Justin Strowbridge was also a good fifth-round pick-up in a productive draft. But let's face it: Miami's future is now in Tua Tagovailoa's left hand.

New England Patriots

C – Such a Patriots project. Swap first-round picks and reserves (three each in the third and sixth round). Choosing two tight ends (Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene) could be a glimpse into how Bill Belichick plans to tailor his offensive in the post-Tom Brady era.

N.Y. Jets

B-plus – Lots of quality selections. WR Denzel Mims (second round), DE Jabari Zuniga (third round) and CB Bryce Hall (fifth round) should outperform their draft positions. One critical point: The Jets should have received more help for QB Sam Darnold with the 125th pick (WR Gabriel Davis and TE Colby Parkinson were the next eight picks) rather than recruiting their endorsement at James Morgan.

Pittsburgh Steelers

yes – Expect to see Chase Claypool become the last Steelers catcher to be drafted outside of the first round and prosper. He is big with strong hands and knows how to attack football. Speaking of attacking, add point runner Alex Highsmith to the T.J. The Watt / Bud Dupree tandem is just terrifying.

Tennessee Titans

B less – The Titans plugged holes at right tackle with Isaiah Wilson (first round) and cornerback with Kristian Fulton (second). Fulton is one of the most talented players in this draft. Darrynton Evans will be a good complement to Derrick Henry as a runner.

Players in the 2020 NFL Draft