Rasheeda Frost boasts her and Kirk Frost's Saturday Night vibe! Watch their quarantine video

Rasheeda Forst shared a video on her social media account showing fans how she and Kirk Frost are having fun on a Saturday night. Check out the vibe these two have in the video below.

"This is our Saturday night vibe!" A #cuarantina on Saturday night, I and @ frost117 have nothing else to do, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone said: Mi My niece did a college tour at ATL, and they loved the food there! I can't wait until Corona takes her to BishAss somewhere 🤦🏽‍♀️ ’

A follower who did not read the caption Rasheeda wrote and who probably also ignored the video said, "Smh … I pray for protection … I can't believe you guys really reopened … smh #sad."

Rasheeda quickly also received comments and responded with the following words: "no, we are not open, didn't you listen to the video or read the title?"

Another follower said, “ I'm in Atlanta in August (hope things are back to normal) if so, I can't wait to have dinner at Frost Bistro !! & # 39; and someone else posted this message: & # 39; I love you guys and I'm ready for another meal, great food, Rona Dam, hahaha.

One commenter said, "It's good to see the two of you together, they look at peace. (I know it's a show. I love to see you both happy.)

Someone else posted this: & # 39; Thank you guys, I'm hooked on the lemonade you guys posted, add some wine & # 39 ;, and a fan said: & # 39; God bless you, I'm glad I was able go through all the drama that life brings you but yaw love is strong many more blessings. "

In other news, Rasheeda recently shared a message for her fans and IG fans about wearing masks, but received a backlash from many people.



