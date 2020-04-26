Rapper Solo Lucci shades Alexis Skyy while defending his girlfriend

Instagram

The rapper casts shadows on the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; after a follower comments below his Instagram post: 'Just how do you go from alexis skyy to this'.

Up News Info –

Just lucci he just wanted to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday. The rapper recently posted a birthday tribute to his girlfriend, only to find they were teasing their relationship. He was not silent, he was quick to strike back at the trolls while shading his ex Alexis Skyy in the process.

In that publication, Lucci published several photos of his girlfriend along with a caption that said: "M I N E S HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY. IM TRYNA C U DO TONIGHT LOVE U". The comment section below the post was soon flooded with curious messages, with a comment, "Basic … Manly … I hope it lasts."

<br />

Lucci was not having it at all, replying, "¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡&& 39, & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; calling my manly U sounds silly. " This caused the other to intervene: "How are you going from alexis skyy to this?", And that's when Lucci shadowed the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star.

In response to that person, Lucci wrote: "You sound silly because this girl is solid and good to me, would you rather an N *** than be with shit that is popular and AINT S ** T NO THANKS."

Alexis has not yet responded to the shadow.

Lucci and Alexis dated for a short time. After the separation, the two were fighting for a time after Lucci claimed to be the father of their son. However, based on the paternity result, Lucci is not the father of her child. This prompted him to issue an apology.

"I'm glad we can get this closure. Like I feel like the shit got out of control. I feel like you and I were better than that …" he said. "Like f ** k a relationship, forget a relationship, like it was great, that was short-lived. You and I were better than that, period. On a personal level, how we rock, girl."