Ranking of the NHL's Top Five Goalkeepers Tandems

The 2019-20 NHL season is still on hiatus, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are keeping busy, locking up goalkeepers Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins to hire extensions in recent weeks.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Korpisalo deal is a two-year extension for a reported value of $ 5.6 million and the Merzlikins deal is also a two-year extension for a reported value of $ 8 million.

As the Blue Jackets demonstrate, NHL teams currently rely on two goalkeepers to overcome the rigors of the season. The days of netminders starting between 65 and 70 games per season are over.

With that in mind, here are the top five goalkeeper tandems in the league right now:

5. Darcy Kuemper / Antti Raanta (Arizona Coyotes)

In the past two seasons, the Coyotes' goalkeeping duo has been one of the best in the NHL. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Coyotes have the fourth-best average for goals against (2.65) and the fifth-best saving percentage (.925).

However, both goalkeepers have struggled against injury and have struggled to stay on the ice steadily. Raanta has played only 45 games in the past two seasons, while Kuemper lost more than two months this year with an injury to his lower body.

This season, Kuemper posted a 2.22 GAA (tied for third-best in the NHL) and a .928 saving percentage by winning his first All-Star pick, although I missed the game due to injury. With Kuemper on the shelf, Raanta performed admirably, posting a GAA of 2.63 and a savings percentage of .921.

Durability is the only hit in this duo as they are both capable of making featured reel saves, including this salvage candidate of the year from Raanta.

4. Elvis Merzlikins / Joonas Korpisalo (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Columbus has assembled arguably the brightest scoring duo in the league thanks to the appearance of Merzlikins this year. In his rookie season, the 26-year-old has played in 33 games, posting a 2.35 GAA and a .923 saving percentage in relief from the injured Korpisalo.

Korpisalo, on the other hand, has played in 37 games, posting a GAA of 2.60 and a saving percentage of .911 when he was named for his first All-Star game (he also missed due to injury). The Finnish goalkeeper missed 24 games with a knee injury to put his rookie counterpart in the spotlight.

After failing to win in his first 10 career appearances, Merzlikins won his first NHL game on New Year's Eve against the Florida Panthers. Over the course of the next 23 games, he posted a GAA of 1.97 and a saving percentage of .935, winning eight consecutive games and adding five shutouts. His five shutouts are tied for second in the NHL.

The two goalkeepers turned the Blue Jackets season around and helped put Columbus in a playoff position before the season was suspended.

3. Jordan Binnington / Jake Allen (St. Louis Blues)

There has been no hangover from the Stanley Cup for the Blues, with Binnington and Allen a big reason why St. Louis paused with the league's second-best record.

In 50 starts, Binnington has a record of 30-13-7, a GAA of 2.56 and a saving percentage of .912. His endorsement has been even more impressive as Allen ranks second among NHL goalkeepers who have played at least 23 games with a 2.15 GAA. His .927 saving percentage is the fourth best in the league.

The Blues have two starting caliber goalkeepers to play behind the fifth-best defense in the league, especially with Allen experiencing a career season. If the 2019-20 season resumes, the Blues are set to make another deep run in the playoffs due in large part to their goalkeeping duo.

2. Ben Bishop / Anton Khudobin (Dallas Stars)

Arguably Dallas is the least talked-about goalkeeping duo in the league. Bishop has played in 44 games, while Khudobin has played in 30 games. In his third season in Lone Star status, Bishop has a GAA of 2.50 and a savings percentage of .920.

His endorsement, Khudobin, has been even better. As one of the league's best goalkeepers this season, he leads the NHL with a .930 save percentage and is tied for third with a GAA of 2.22.

The Stars have the second-best defense in the league thanks to their consistent play on goal, making them a Stanley Cup contender should the season resume.

1. Tuukka Rask / Jaroslav Halak (Boston Bruins)

The team with the best NHL record has the best defense in the league and the scoring tandem. After falling short in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, the Bruins were the first team to reach 100 points this season, with a record of 44-14-12.

In 41 games this season, Rask has a better NHL level of 2.12 GAA and a saving percentage of .929. Halak has been just as good, with a GAA of 2.39 and a saving percentage of .919.

Rask is an excellent example of how the league has changed its goalkeeping philosophy. From 2014-17, Rask started at least 64 games per season. However, since the 2017-18 season, Rask has not played more than 54 games. He has also seen his total shots against decline every year since the 2014-15 season, decreasing from 2,011 SA that year to 1,189 SA this season.

This strategy has allowed Rask to be at his best when entering the Stanley Cup playoffs.