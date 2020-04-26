Ranking of the 20 Toughest Female Characters on Television

Time to say goodbye to Carrie Mathison.

After eight seasons and two Emmy Awards per star Claire danes& # 39; representation of the CIA agent with a special ability to detect terrorist agents, Homeland is closing the session, airing its series finale on Sunday, April 26. And when the historic Showtime series fades on that good night, it carries with it an innovative character who not only made Danes the second actress to win all five major TV performances. awards for her performance in the lead actress categories, but allowed a female spy to be so complicated and competent like their male counterparts.

In other words, Carrie felt real.

Although it remains to be seen if he will be able to save the day in the last hour of the program, what cannot be discussed is how rude he was. Whatever someone thinks of the show itself, which has certainly cooled in public opinion over the years, there is no denying that Carrie will become one of the greatest television characters of all time. But how does her badassery compare to the ladies who came before or after her?