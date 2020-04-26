Ranking of the 20 Toughest Female Characters on Television

HBO BBC America; Showtime / E! Illustration
Time to say goodbye to Carrie Mathison.
After eight seasons and two Emmy Awards per star Claire danes& # 39; representation of the CIA agent with a special ability to detect terrorist agents, Homeland is closing the session, airing its series finale on Sunday, April 26. And when the historic Showtime series fades on that good night, it carries with it an innovative character who not only made Danes the second actress to win all five major TV performances. awards for her performance in the lead actress categories, but allowed a female spy to be so complicated and competent like their male counterparts.
In other words, Carrie felt real.
Although it remains to be seen if he will be able to save the day in the last hour of the program, what cannot be discussed is how rude he was. Whatever someone thinks of the show itself, which has certainly cooled in public opinion over the years, there is no denying that Carrie will become one of the greatest television characters of all time. But how does her badassery compare to the ladies who came before or after her?
Before telling Carrie adieu, let's see where she falls in our ranking of the 20 roughest women on television!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181126 / rs_1024x683-181226070123-KE_201_AS_0718_0888_RT.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 967408″ alt=”Killing Eva”/>
BBC America
20. Eve Polastri (Killing Eva)
Look, it's Villanelle (Jodie Cormer) a tougher touch on BBC America's success? Sure, but she's also a hired psycho killer, so we didn't feel so good about putting her on this list. Sandra OhHowever, the cheeky MI6 agent, rather than fending for herself in this addictive cat-and-mouse game, and what's more, is actually on the right side.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018930 / rs_1024x759-181030092711-1024-the-x-files-vintage.ch.103018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 951921″ alt=”X files”/>
Fox
19. Dana Scully (X files)
For nine seasons from 1993-2002 (and then again for two more seasons in 2016 and 2018), Gillian Anderson made unshakable faith in science look positively cool as the FBI agent forensic pathologist who provided the "cool head,quot; counterpart David DuchovnyThe "true believer,quot; Fox Mulder on the success of science fiction.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020028 / rs_1024x759-200128083504-1024-2greys-anatomy-ch-012820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1067705″ alt=”Grey's Anatomy”/>
A B C
18. Meredith Gray (Grey's Anatomy
Find us a more impressive surgeon on television, female or otherwise, than the one who interprets Ellen Pompeo for 16 record seasons in ABC's success. Go ahead, we'll wait.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204130815-1024×759.the-flash-candice-patton-lp.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069981″ alt=”The flash”/>
The CW
17. Iris West-Allen (The flash)
Over the course of six seasons in CW's success, Candice PattonIris has gone from being a barista to a tough journalist while running her own newspaper, while proving to be one of the most valuable members of Team Flash.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020315 / rs_1024x759-200415160204-1024-stephanie-brooklyn-99.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1086265″ alt=”Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Favorite TV Episodes “/>
F. Scott Schafer / NBC
16. Rosa Díaz (Brooklyn nine nine)
All due respect to Melissa Fumeroit's Amy Santiago, but if there's a member of the Nine and Nine that we never want to cross, it's Stephanie BeatrizDet. Díaz, a tough bisexual icon.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20151122 / rs_1024x759-151222074925-1024.homeland-claire-danes-showtime.ch.122215.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 676175″ alt=”Homeland, Claire Danes”/>
Show time
15. Carrie Mathison (Homeland)
For eight seasons in Showtime's success, there was no one else we wanted to uproot terrorist operatives than Claire danesCIA agent, even if she tends to get a little obsessed with her goals.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201968 / rs_1024x683-190708134656-1924-45-veronica-mars-hulu-ch-070819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1016927″ alt=”Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell”/>
Hulu
14. Veronica Mars (Veronica Mars)
For three seasons on UPN and CW, and another, much later, on Hulu, there was nothing we love more than watching Kristen bellThe titular sarcastic detective solves crimes faster than the inept (almost always male) law enforcement officers on Neptune.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018319 / rs_1024x759-180419190435-1024×759.scandal-kerry-washington-lp.41918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 903727″ alt=”Final series scandal”/>
A B C
13. Olivia Pope (Scandal)
After seven seasons of ABC's success, it became clear that there was no one more fit, both literally and figuratively, to solve any crisis that Kerry Washington & # 39;Gladiator's head. Sure, he once beat a former vice president to death with a chair, but in DC's Shondaland version, politics was not only dirty, it was routinely lethal. Find us someone on that show who didn't murder someone.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019416 / rs_1024x759-190516092544-1024-batwoman-ruby-rose-ch-051619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005696″ alt=”Batwoman, Ruby Rose, New Autumn Shows, 2019″/>
CW
12. Kate Kane (Batwoman)
Ruby pinkCaped Crusader may be new to the scene, with only one season in CW's hood so far, but as the first openly lesbian superhero on TV, she's more than out of the shadow of her cousin Bruce.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201969 / rs_1024x759-190709153016-1024×759.stranger-things-eleven-black-shirt-lp.7919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1017286″ alt=”Stranger Things Costumes, Season 3″/>
Netflix
Eleven elevenStrange things)
She may be the youngest on this list, but after saving Hawkins' helpless residents for three straight seasons in Strange things, there is no one we would prefer to turn to if we were faced with a fresh hell of the reverse that Millie Bobby BrownThe teenage hero.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016921 / rs_1024x759-161021115018-1024.Lynda-Carter-Wonder-Woman.ms.102116.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 760280″ alt=”Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman”/>
CBS via Getty Images
10. Diana Prince (Wonder Woman)
For three seasons in the 70s, there was no superhero that we would rather have on our side than Lynda carter and his bond of truth, the one that started it all.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020321 / rs_1024x759-200421095302-1024-melissa-benoist-supergirl-cw.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1087337″ alt=”Melissa Benoist, Supergirl”/>
The CW
9. Kara Danvers (Supergirl)
Five seasons on the CW, Melissa benoistThe character has shown that his cousin Superman is not the only Kryptonian worth worrying about. Award-winning investigative journalist by day, superhero who saves the universe by night, Supergirl more than lives up to her name.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201947 / rs_1024x683-190507190256-1024×683.the-100-eliza-taylor-lp.5719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1003424″ alt=”The 100″/>
The CW
8. Clarke Griffin (The 100)
As the reluctant leader of what remains of the human race on a formidable future Earth, Eliza TaylorThe character has had to make some tough decisions over the past six seasons on the CW hit. But he has always done so with the highest good in mind and frankly everyone is lucky to have his destiny in his capable hands.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020220 / rs_1024x683-200320094653-1024-2-twd-michonne-ch-032020.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1081069″ alt=”The Walking Dead”/>
AMC
7. Michonne (The Walking Dead)
Armed with his katana at all times, there is little that can get in the way of Danai GuriraThe last survivor. The character may have gone looking for Rick Grimes in Season 10, leaving the show, but there is no doubt that the hero will outlast all others in AMC's success.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019624 / rs_1024x759-190724121819-1024-Xena-JR-72419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1020508″ alt=”Xena: Warrior Princess Lucy Lawless”/>
Moviestore / Shutterstock
6. Xena (Xena: warrior princess)
Armed with his characteristic Chakram and with his faithful traveling companion Gabrielle at his side, Lucy Lawless& # 39; The Warrior Princess spent six seasons in the late 90s traveling the ancient world, using her formidable abilities to fight for good. If there were problems in your village, she is the one you would expect to go through, no doubt.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020321 / rs_1024x759-200421095743-1024-Alias-Jennifer-Garner-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1087338″ alt=”Jennifer Garner, Alias”/>
Norman Jean Roy / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
5. Sydney Bristow (Alias)
Not just the lead role in J.J. Abrams head trip from a spy drama set Jennifer Garner on the map, but, over the course of five seasons on ABC earlier in the year, there was no better or better undercover agent at work than Field Agent SD-6.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019515 / rs_1024x759-190615142617-1024-arya-game-of-thrones.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1012619″ alt=”Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones”/>
4. Arya Stark (game of Thrones)
Sure, there were a lot of tough women on HBO's success, but of all of them, there are none we'd rather have in our corner than Maisie Williams& # 39; Arya and her trusty Needle sword. Cross it at your own risk.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019925 / rs_1024x683-191025110820-1023-2-watchmen-hbo-ch-102519.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1043190″ alt=”Rangers, Regina King”/>
HBO
3. Angela Abar (Watchers)
Whether she was acting under the identity of the masked vigilante Sister Night or just living out in the open like Angela, it only took her a season to continue the hit HBO comic series for Regina KingThe character of becoming one of the most powerful in the universe. Now how about that second season?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_1024x759-200205120848-1024-svu-boxing-ch-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070351″ alt=”Law and order: SVU”/>
NBC
2. Olivia Benson (Law and order: SVU)
Over the course of 21 record seasons, Mariska HargitayThe beloved New York police member went from being a detective to a captain, and dedicated his life to putting the perpetrators of those especially heinous sex crimes behind bars. Very few women on television have been as honorable as Liv. In fact, we could only think of one.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202038 / rs_1024x759-200408161418-1024-Buffy_The_Vampire_MP_4.8.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084976″ alt=”Buffy the Vampire Slayer Scythe”/>
WB television network
1. Buffy Summers (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
We will let the epitaph be engraved on the headstone of Sarah Michelle GellarThe titular teenager, who more than lived up to her destiny as Chosen for seven seasons, speaks everywhere: "She saved the world. Much." Enough talk.
HomelandThe series finale airs on Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.
