Randy Moss' son Thaddeus reportedly signs Washington Redskins

The son of former Patriots legend Randy Moss, Thaddeus, will sign with the Washington Redskins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The LSU product was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, making him an unselected free agent.

Moss was a key contributor to the Tigers' championship race. He caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 season, including two TD sacks in the title game.

Moss joined LSU in 2017 after spending his first year at NC State. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Moss had to stay out of the 2017 season. He also missed the entire 2018 season due to a foot injury, making him a red-shirt junior for the 2019 season.

A few days after LSU won the College Football Playoff, Moss announced that he would resign his senior year and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Before going to college, Moss played his sophomore year of high school at Lincoln High School in Rhode Island. He moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, during his last two years of high school.