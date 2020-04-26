Rainy weather, temperate temperatures means more frogs, salamanders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Rainy weather and milder temperatures mean more sightings of frogs, salamanders and toads, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said.

The bugs will be on the move to mate in temporary bodies of water called vernal pools.

The department says that for the next few weeks, residents can help amphibians on their trips to the vernal pools by limiting driving at dusk when it rains.

"Be a hero to some of the smallest marathoners in the Granite State!" In a press release, the department's endangered Game and Wildlife Department said.

The department also encourages people to report their sightings online to the Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program through the New Hampshire Wildlife Sightings at www.nhwildlifesightings.unh.edu.