Rachael Ray's house has a beautiful Normie pantry

Image: Getty

There is no voyeurism like seeing inside A celebrity home. They are rich, so it is expected They spend some of their incomprehensible wealth filling their home with tasteful decor. Some go overboard with the design (Duck) and some are too minimal (each YouTuber.) Regardless of style, it's always a delight to see an A-lister show Architectural Summary through your house to a shot of the high forehead on MTV Cots That is until they get to the kitchen.

More often than not, today's famous people show immaculately organized pantries; none of which appear to have ever been used. i blame Kanye and Kim-Kardashian West for the trend, but I am sure there are other culprits. It's the Pinterest-friendly look: sparse rooms where all items were removed from their original container and decanted into uniform glass containers; fresh produce is easily accessible; There is very little to eat. So when a celebrity reveals a messy pantry, it's remarkable. In the case of Rachael RyesIt's a wonderfully chaotic kitchen space, it's inspiring.

After answering a few requests for kitchen tours, Rachael Ryes Finally He gave his audience what they wanted: an intimate look at his log cabin in upstate New York (it's gorgeous), as well as a look at his pantry. It is full, but carefully: there is a method for madness. "It's daunting," he jokes on camera, "but I get it. It's like a desk with too many papers, for some people. But I know where everything is."

Ray has everything he needs, and it looks like he's actually using it. The items are in their original packaging, which is branded for your middle-class suburban audience; nothing is easier to relate than pushing your shit wherever it fits.

If I was rich, that's the kind of pantry I would like, in a slight mess, to reflect where I came from, but full of high quality organic produce, to illustrate where I ended up. Is he "Jenny from the block" of pantries. I'm sure there was a quick shake-up before his team posted the video for all to see, but I respect that it looks like a room that would exist in the home of a wealthy, familiar woman who actually uses her pantry. I greet her.