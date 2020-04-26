Quiet and vacant, Las Vegas struggles to survive the shutdown

LAS VEGAS – Slot machines are turned off, casinos are closed and barricaded.

Sidewalks are largely deserted, and electronic tents that once flashed with neon appeals for nightclubs, magic shows, and topless magazines instead emit grim safety messages.

The famous Bellagio Casino fountains, where choreographed water with lights and music shoot hundreds of feet into the air, still remain. Crowds of visitors who made it difficult to maneuver on the sidewalks have been replaced by occasional runners or skaters.

In the always busy, always noisy, never sleeping on the Las Vegas Strip, now you can hear the birds singing.

"It's crazy," said Chris Morehouse, a 70-year-old Elvis impersonator who spent a recent afternoon drinking Miller High Life and posing alongside some locals who took advantage of the mysterious silence to snap photos on the neon-lit welcome sign. . The Las Vegas Strip. "It is like the end of the world."

Instead of receiving crowds of visitors for one of the busiest seasons of the year, with March Madness drawing swarms to bookmakers, or the now-frustrated plan to host the NFL draft this weekend, transporting players into Boats to a red carpet stage at Bellagio Lake, Las Vegas is trying to survive.

Nevada's tourism, leisure, hospitality and gaming industry accounts for one in three jobs in the state, making the state more dependent on tourism than Alaska for oil.

Workers are expected to lose $ 7.7 billion in wages and salaries in the next 18 months if the tourism industry closes in 30 to 90 days, according to a study by the Nevada Resort Association.

With the industry effectively closed for more than five weeks, more than 343,000 residents have applied for unemployment, and state and local governments could lose more than $ 1 billion in tax revenue.

Politically independent Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has issued public appeals calling on Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak to end the state shutdown of casinos and nonessential businesses, what she calls "total insanity."

"For heaven's sake," Goodman said at an April city council meeting, "closing down is already killing us and killing Las Vegas, our industry, our convention and tourism business that we have all worked so hard to build. "

Sisolak has declined to give a date for when it will begin easing the restrictions, saying the state has to see at least two weeks of declines in deaths and new cases, along with more widespread testing and follow-up, before gradually starting to loosen the rules .

Sisolak said in an interview on CNN on Wednesday night that he did not want workers to have to choose between their salary and their lives, noting that the casino workers union has reported 11 deaths among its ranks due to the virus.

"We will rebuild our economy. Las Vegas will continue to prosper. But I can't do that if I lose more people, "he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Until now, casino closings are expected to last at least until May, leaving workers like Kimberly Ireland struggling to find a way to support themselves.

The 49-year-old woman was fired from her job as a button dispatcher at the Mirage casino-resort, where she worked for a decade.

She lives off her savings and unemployment, and also supports her adult daughter, who is on unpaid maternity leave, and a new grandson, who was born days after the casinos closed.

"The money is running out. It's getting low for most of us, "he said.

Ireland said its casino workers received no guidance on when they would return or what it would be like when they returned. For now, he doesn't think Las Vegas is ready.

"Everyone wants to go back to business. Everyone wants to go back to normal, "he said." I just don't think it's safe. "

Victor Chicas, a restaurant server at the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino, was facing foreclosure on his home before the virus closed the city and the 54-year-old man was fired.

He immediately ended his cable and internet service to cut his expenses and drained his pool to cut his electricity bill. She is still waiting to know if her mortgage loan modification will be approved and if she will have the opportunity to try to keep her home, while supporting her sister and two children, who migrated to the United States from Guatemala.

"Now when we get back," he said, "I'm going to be underwater."

Like Ireland, he said he wants his employer to pay him during the shutdown, but he disagrees with the mayor's call to reopen Las Vegas.

"Life is more important than anything else," he said. "You are not going to buy life with money."

While about 24% of the state's workforce has applied for unemployment benefits since March 21, that doesn't include waves of others who have been unable to go through the overburdened system. Nor does it include self-employed and contract workers, who are recently eligible to receive benefits under a federal aid package that the state is struggling to accommodate. Nevada authorities say the state may not have a website ready to seek benefits until mid-May.

Those who trust Las Vegas entertainment in non-traditional ways are trying to find a way to resist.

Wearing a white jumpsuit adorned with rhinestones, a thick black wig, a gold chain gleaming on her bare chest, and matching sunglasses, Elvis impersonator Morehouse has taken advantage of the sunny weather and restless locals. who visit one of the few tourist attractions. Still open amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas,quot; sign. He has brought a speaker for karaoke and a few cans of beer, which he drinks while singing and sways in the outdoor park while people in groups of two and three still come to take a picture with the sign.

While foot traffic is light, Morehouse hopes that it can attract curious drivers to have fun.

"Come to an Elvis here. They think something is going on, "he said." I like the signal. "

As dusk falls and the dim lights begin to shine, many locals slowly drive several miles of the Strip, with their car windows lowered and phones raised to photograph and film the most extravagant party in the United States reduced to an empty spectacle and Silent, a post-apocalyptic remnant of a time before social estrangement and orders to stay home, when excess and wild attractions were the main attraction.

Brandy Little, a 35-year-old economist from Las Vegas, said she cried the first time she drove the Strip empty during the shutdown, knowing how devastating it is to the city.

"It wouldn't have been bad if we were briefly on it," he said of the coronravirus. "But the whole world is really being affected by it, and we are confident that the world will come here and play." If they are suffering, they may not come to play. "