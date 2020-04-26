Quibi: New Billion-Dollar Streaming Service Launches With 175 Shows Featuring World's Most Famous Celebrities, But Leaves Some Early Users Confused

Quibi, a new streaming service featuring many of the world's biggest celebrities, has finally launched, and caused confusion among the first to use it.

The company launched in hopes of being a version of streaming services like Netflix but with a focus on mobile phones. The hype before launch has included ads during the Super Bowl and celebrity starring shows from Reece Witherspoon to Liam Hemsworth.

The launch came with 175 new shows, ranging from scripted dramas to real-life celebrity stories, all short and made to be seen with the phone pointing vertically instead of the usual landscape view. It has raised $ 1.75 billion to fund the shows and the app itself thanks to that idea.

But much of the launch has focused on the weird features that are present in the app and the unusual experience they offer.

Early reviewers complained that the portrait viewing mode was not as revolutionary as it might seem and that early shows did not take full advantage of the feature. Emily Todd VanDerWerff of Vox, for example, described the "hard to see" in many cases and said the shows had not thought about how they would appear in portraits.

However, the actual technical features got praise from the Tom & # 39; s Guide site, which said that switching between landscape and portrait modes was "perfect," due to a feature called Turnstile that allows shows to stand up right away to withstand the screen rotated.

Quibi has yet to unveil some of the promised features that will come to that portrait mode, such as the ability to flip the screen and view an app on a character's phone. The company also said that future programs will use the watch, GPS and sensors of the smartphone to personalize what happens in the program.

The app also includes a number of limitations designed to ensure that the viewing experience is focused on mobile devices. Users cannot take screenshots of shows, for example, a restriction that is also present in competitors like Netflix, and cannot send what they are watching to a television, forcing people to watch on their phone even if They have a much bigger television.

Quibi only has one mobile app, which means that there is no way to watch your shows on any other platform. It doesn't have the ability to stream services like AirPlay or ChromeCast, or an app on smart TVs or streaming boxes.

The Verge also noted that the app does not include support for profiles, such as those found on Netflix, which allow numerous people to keep their viewing history separate by sharing their accounts. A login can only be used by one phone at a time, which means that it is not possible to share passwords and watch at the same time.