People are quite a bit older than covid-19 right now, to put it basically as gently as possible. The president is watching the benefits of ingesting disinfectants, Florida just wants came back to the beach, and even suburban women are made with Trump's handling or, rather, the mismanagement of efforts to "liberate" certain parts of the country. There is a general unease that permeates all aspects of life right now, and it seems like Hollywood is ready to do something about it. Or at least a couple of people in Hollywood are ready to think about doing something about it. Sometime.

Variety They got documents created by producers Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Chris Ferguson, which describe a plan that would allow filming of projects that can meet certain stringent standards to begin and, of course, only allow very specific types of projects to be produced.

According to Kavanaugh-Jones, the plan, aptly titled "Insulation-Based Production Plan", would be perfect for making movies like 127 hours, James Franco's 2010 movie about a mountaineer who amputated his arm after being trapped under a rock. I suppose Kavanaugh-Jones used this as a reference because it is a film shot essentially in one place and with minimal actors, but there have to be better references to make, otherwise I'm not too keen on all this effort, honestly. If we have to work with movies about being alone and cutting your arm, I'll just look again First Wives Club on Netflix, thanks.

Of course, the purpose of the plan is to get people in the industry back to work, and to that end, there seem to be many well-intentioned guidelines outlined in the document, most of which revolve around the concept of everyone involved in a The production of the existing project in quarantine pods for the duration of filming. This, unfortunately, only makes me think of the 1996 movie Bio Vault, and according to my very weak memory of that movie, I don't think it worked so well for them.

Ferguson referred to the plan as "a living and breathing document", which, in my experience, is an expression that people reserve for proposals that they know are about to be hit with a red pen, so they can avoid the guilt when it comes under scrutiny. "I would not like to be misunderstood as advocating the reopening of production," said Ferguson. Variety"We are building ideas around what could happen when it seems right."

All in all, Kavanaugh-Jones and Ferguson don't seem to think their plan is a good plan, but instead think it's good that they have a plan. Which, I suppose, is true. It seems impossible for things to resume as before once everyone can get back to work, and the fact that people are seriously planning for this, even if it's just speculation, is encouraging. However, dear God, can we make sure that 127 hoursThe adjacent James Franco project is not the first to come out of it.