Priyanka Chopra poses in a sari while quarantining Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas are in Los Angeles, locked in their palatial home in the wake of the coronavirus. Even if PeeCee is far from India, she makes sure to stay connected to her country fans by posting photos and videos directed at them. But it seems that the quarantine made Priyanka miss India a little more.

This morning, actress Quantico shared a click with her husband Nick Jonas. The amazing thing about this image is that Priyanka is seen wearing a blue printed sari. Priyanka captioned the post saying, “I felt like I was wearing a sari. So I did it … at home. I miss everyone @nickjonas. "

Well, she's really a Desi girl at heart, isn't she?