Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to give a revealing interview for a new biography

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly gave a revealing interview to two "friendly,quot; journalists who are writing the couple's Megxit story for an upcoming royal biography. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cooperated with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for the new book tentatively titled Completely modern reals: the real world of Harry and Meghan.

According to the Daily mailHarry and Meghan want to give their side of the story to paint their departure from the British royal family in a positive light. However, experts say there are fears in the palace that the details of the couple's strained relationship with other family members could be uncomfortable.

The first hearing on the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuits against the Post on Sunday will take place today. It takes place virtually in front of Mr. Justice Warby of the Superior Court (of the Queen & # 39; s Bench Division) at 10:30 am. Https://t.co/MqIvSzRAJG – Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 24, 2020

Harry and Meghan reportedly gave the interview before moving from the UK to North America, and Scobie is known to be a "Meghan cheerleader,quot; who had access to the details of Meghan and Harry's recent video call to Queen Elizabeth, where they wished him a happy 94th birthday.

The news of the favorable biography comes a few days after the couple sent a letter to the editors of four of Britain's largest tabloids, telling them that they would no longer "interact,quot; with the publications due to their negative stories which they say They were often full of lies.

The Duchess of Sussex is also suing The mail on Sunday for publishing part of a private letter he wrote to his father, Thomas Markle, three months after missing his wedding to Prince Harry after suffering a heart attack.

Internal sources claim that the new biography will begin with the origin of the Harry and Meghan romance, and then follow their story through Megxit. Considering how open the couple was to ITV presenter Tom Bradby in their documentary on the couple last year, some royals say the palace is concerned about details that Harry and Meghan shared for the book.

This makes me 😂 a lot. Meghan has chosen Omid Scobie to write her hagiography. Don't think she realizes he's an ex-tabloid reporter who made a living by whipping stories with the same newspapers he hates, including Mail on Sunday! Whoops https://t.co/uOvFiVMNrY – Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 26, 2020

The 320-page biography is scheduled for release on August 11, which is a later date than originally planned. Completely modern reals: the real world of Harry and Meghan It will be published by Dey Street Books and was supposed to hit bookstores in June, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither Scobie nor Durand have confirmed their involvement in the book, but Princess Diana's former private secretary Patrick Jephson is already furious at the revealing interview from Harry and Meghan.

"Collaborating with flexible authors and magazine journalists while avoiding the uncomfortable is standard real practice, but for Harry and Meghan it's not just about image, it's business for them – a vital part of the branding and marketing process." Jephson said.



