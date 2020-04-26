Home Entertainment Prince & # 39; s Two Top Ladies – Appolonia & Sheila...

Prince & # 39; s Two Top Ladies – Appolonia & Sheila E Are Beefing !! (Details)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Legendary musician Prince died after an accidental pain overdose four years ago. And one of his closest friends, and former protégé Apollonia Kortero, took to Facebook to celebrate Prince's life.

He also took the time to expose Prince's ex-girlfriend Sheila E …

In an angry Facebook post, Apollonia accused Shelia E of being an opportunist, a scammer, and claims that Prince didn't even speak to her for the last 5 years of her life.

Here is the post:

