Post Sports Staff Considers John Elway Weekend

Mark Kiszla, columnist

Grade: B-less

OK, what to do with this eraser? I love it, I hate it and sometimes I just don't get it. Yes, John Elway found some cool new toys for Drew Lock, but if Garett Bolles or Elijah Wilkinson are expected to protect the young QB's blind side, there are serious cracks in the Denver offensive base. For much of Day 2, at the heart of the selection process, the Broncos went too far to show that their scouts are smarter than everyone else in the NFL. KJ Hamler's and Michael Ojemudia's choices made no sense to me. Now, let's see the good: Jerry Jeudy can be much more than a complement to Courtland Sutton. In fact, I expect the Alabama rookie to start snapping ankles on defensive backs and establish himself as Lock's favorite pass target in no time. What's more, there are reasons to believe that Lloyd Cushenberry's engraving as a starting center can quickly be changed to stone engraving. And if that's the case, this draft will be declared a success, even if it's not going to scare Patrick Mahomes or upset the hierarchical order of the AFC West.

Sean Keeler, columnist

Grade: B-less

Like the management of the team itself, John Elway's 2020 run was good but … schizophrenic. Stud widths are required. It took two. He needed another starter inside the offensive line. It took two. He checked the boxes on the corner and an inside linebacker on the pass, but he waited perhaps a round too long to tackle either slot. Required depth at tackle, or someone to give him an option other than Bolles, James in case one implodes and the other can't go. Nothing This is a better team than four months ago, no question. On paper. However, it is not complete, anywhere on the ball, by any stretch. And you're still injured with the offensive tackle, the cornerback, or, heaven forbid, the quarterback from the roof potentially collapsing. Again.

Kyle Newman, Broncos reporter

Grade: B

It was an overall solid draft for the Broncos, despite a dazzling pair of picks on Day 2 (Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler at No. 46 overall and Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia at No. 77. ). But Elway's last two draft classes have been fruitful … so it's only fair to give him the benefit of the doubt about those amazing picks as well as recruiting a guy like the Fresno state guard prone to injury. Netane Muti. The sixth-round pick has played just five games in the past two years. LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry was the third-round steal, and he and first-round wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are a sure pair of starters ready to play. Additionally, Justin Strnad's selection of Wake Forest in the fifth round emphasized the depth of team support. Overall, one can criticize Denver's draft performance, but quarterback Drew Lock surely won't complain.

Joe Nguyen, online editor

Grade: B

The Broncos entered the draft with one goal: to improve the offense. Well, mission accomplished. Of the 10 choices Denver had, six went to the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Drew Lock has a bunch of new weapons at his disposal in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a familiar target from his Missouri days, and catchers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. It's hard not to be excited for Jeudy, who has the potential to be the standout in this stacked class. The offensive line was reinforced by center Lloyd Cushenberry, who could be a Day 1 starter to replace Connor McGovern, and guard Netane Muti. Defensive additions seem like deep pieces in 2020.

Ryan O & # 39; Halloran, Broncos reporter

Grade: Unless

That's right, someone had to step forward and give John Elway and his crew a higher rating for this draft. For the past few years, the Broncos' offense has been a horrible combination (boring and bad). Between wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, two boys whose speed and ability to run routes must immediately emphasize opposing defenses. Those two players and center Lloyd Cushenberry make up the core of this class. If they all work, great. He would have recruited an offensive tackle early on Day 3 and then insurance later. In general, the Broncos were patient and did not have to trade for Jeudy or Cushenberry.

Matt Schubert, Associate Sports Editor

Grade: B-plus

If John Elway and the Broncos' scouting department know what they're doing, this offense is about transforming from a Zippo into a gun-capable flamethrower. They caught two receivers with their first two picks: the first an All-American and the second a world-class burner. They added a tight end (yes, another one) with wheels and a ready connection to quarterback Drew Lock. And then they picked a center that was voted MVP of one of the most explosive offenses in college football history. Oh boy, someone hose me. Of course, if Elway and company are wrong, they may have taken the opportunity to form an already good defense elite in the No. 46 pick, or find someone who can push Garett Bolles, Elijah Wilkinson and Ja-Wuan James in the tackle places. A bet was made, and the rake could fetch a large amount from a pot.