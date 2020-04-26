Post Malone raises $ 500K for Covid-19 charity with Nirvana Tribute Concert

Instagram

The hit maker of & # 39; Sunflower & # 39; Performs with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as he covers songs from his favorite band to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts.

Post Maloneit's virtual Nirvana The tribute concert on Friday, April 24, 2020 raised more than $ 500,000 for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The rapper, who is a staunch fan of Kurt Cobain& # 39; s band, remotely joined by Blink-182 drums Travis Barker and two musician friends for charity jam.

"What's up, party people," Malone said at the top of the live-streamed show. "We are going to play a little Nirvana for you, and have fun, and I hope you don't screw with me … Thank you gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs."

The 80-minute set featured several tracks from Nirvana's classic album "Nevermind" including "Lithium", "Drain You" and "Come as You Are", as well as "Very Ape", "Heart-Shaped Box" and "About a girl".

Cobain's widow Courtney Love gave the rap star her blessing to perform the songs of her late husband before the event was live and the bassist of Nirvana Krist Novoselic He tweeted live during the live broadcast.

"I don't think these guys can play better. They're on fire …!" He tweeted. "I am holding back the emotions throughout the show."