Porsha Williams throwback photos from when she was pregnant with PJ have amazed fans

Porsha Williams shared a couple of photos from the time she was pregnant with baby PJ. Fans recalled those moments with joy, and made sure to praise Porsha in the comments.

‘#Rhoa TB from @pilarjhena 1st reunion !! I can't wait to show you my full 2020 look with the same dream team! lol Hair: @bkluvsme & @gonakedhair Custom Dress: @beeombi Makeup / Photograrapher: @kendrickkenbeauty Stylist: @therealnoigjeremy Fab Jewels: @houseofemmanuele # 9MonthsPregnant, "Porsha captioned her post.

A follower who probably doesn't like NeNe Leakes shadowed Porsha for being friends with her again and said, "When you weren't lost without Nene."

A fan said: damn it, can Nene be friends with her without hating her? It's like they don't want anybody to like Nene. "

Someone else posted this: ‘We already saw it. You are in a beautiful white dress with a tiara that looks as good as ever, "and one commenter said," '♥ ️ u porsha … you are so beautiful no matter what look you serve your even more beautiful and natural .. . "

Another commenter said, "That beautiful prayer we had at the end of last year's meeting!" And someone else posted this message: "Porsha is beautiful and her mother too."

Somoene more wrote: Mi My beauty! All I need is Kenya and Phaedra back! "and someone else posted:" It's funny that you put this in @ porsha4real. I was watching that meeting on Hulu. 😳🤣🤣 # I'm scared … ’

Not too long ago, Porsha shared a video on her social media account of one of her Dish Nation episodes, and managed to make her fans laugh with him.

Porsha has been filming Dish Nation at home while it was quarantined, and also advised its fans and followers to stay home as much as possible these days.

Additionally, Porsha shared some new photos with herself and Dennis McKinley's daughter, Pilar Jhena. PJ is shaking his own car and a really cool Gucci outfit in the photos.



